Triumph Launches 1200 Scrambler Bond Edition, It's Rare and Mean-Looking

Riding a motorcycle has always been one of those things that are associated with freedom and coolness, and Triumph is a household name when it comes to that. Now, Triumph will let you add a dash of international superspy vibe into that mix.
From the TR6 Trophy that Steve McQueen rode in The Great Escape to Clint Eastwood’s TR6 featured in Coogan’s Bluff and Tom Cruise’s 955i Speed Triple in Mission Impossible 2, the brand has some of the coolest brand images in the business. Building on this is a tough job, but Triumph does not shy away from a challenge.
Welcome the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, a limited-production motorcycle inspired by the stunt bike featured in the latest James Bond movie. It is based on Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 XE (the off-road-oriented counterpart of the road-riding-biased XC) and adds a myriad of Bond-related touches.
The non-special Scrambler is already a gorgeous and capable bike. It mixes the iconic Bonneville silhouette with long travel suspension and meaty breaks, which it needs, considering it weighs 529 pounds (240 kg).
That classic design is perfectly matched to a fully-blacked-out finish, with quite a few anodized parts, gold accent badges, and 007 branding. There will also be other details only available on this model, among which a Bond-themed TFT instrument cluster start-up screen stands out.
To offset that weight, the bike has a comfortable riding position, as it’s meant to allow long-distance riding. A good chunk of technology complements that, with the possibility to choose between six riding modes and phone connectivity.
When it comes to the engine, it will ccome with a tried-and-tested unit that most Triumph fans are already familiar with. The 1200 Scrambler Bond Edition will come equipped with the 270-degree crank, 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin.
That’s not to say that the power unit is not good enough for a special edition like this one. With 89hp (90ps) and 81 lb-ft (110 Nm) of torque, the power-to-weight ratio is more than adequate. Bikes don’t need all that much power to go fast, and for off-road scenarios, this engine could absolutely catch you off-guard.
Another awesome feature of this 1200cc bike is the sound it makes. Triumph is a brand that’s known for great exhaust notes, and the Scrambler is categorically among the best. We can only assume that the arrow exhaust featured on the Bond Edition will take that to the next level.
Since I mentioned limited production, you might be wondering what the exact number is. Triumph will only produce 250 of these beauties worldwide, with just 30 going to the United States, and the brand's website already says they are sold out.
Overall, the 1200 Scrambler Bond Edition is a bike that builds on one of Triumph’s best offerings, adding some unique features. Whether you’re a 007 fan or a Triumph enthusiast, this motorcycle is appealing.
Welcome the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, a limited-production motorcycle inspired by the stunt bike featured in the latest James Bond movie. It is based on Triumph’s Scrambler 1200 XE (the off-road-oriented counterpart of the road-riding-biased XC) and adds a myriad of Bond-related touches.
The non-special Scrambler is already a gorgeous and capable bike. It mixes the iconic Bonneville silhouette with long travel suspension and meaty breaks, which it needs, considering it weighs 529 pounds (240 kg).
That classic design is perfectly matched to a fully-blacked-out finish, with quite a few anodized parts, gold accent badges, and 007 branding. There will also be other details only available on this model, among which a Bond-themed TFT instrument cluster start-up screen stands out.
To offset that weight, the bike has a comfortable riding position, as it’s meant to allow long-distance riding. A good chunk of technology complements that, with the possibility to choose between six riding modes and phone connectivity.
When it comes to the engine, it will ccome with a tried-and-tested unit that most Triumph fans are already familiar with. The 1200 Scrambler Bond Edition will come equipped with the 270-degree crank, 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin.
That’s not to say that the power unit is not good enough for a special edition like this one. With 89hp (90ps) and 81 lb-ft (110 Nm) of torque, the power-to-weight ratio is more than adequate. Bikes don’t need all that much power to go fast, and for off-road scenarios, this engine could absolutely catch you off-guard.
Another awesome feature of this 1200cc bike is the sound it makes. Triumph is a brand that’s known for great exhaust notes, and the Scrambler is categorically among the best. We can only assume that the arrow exhaust featured on the Bond Edition will take that to the next level.
Since I mentioned limited production, you might be wondering what the exact number is. Triumph will only produce 250 of these beauties worldwide, with just 30 going to the United States, and the brand's website already says they are sold out.
Overall, the 1200 Scrambler Bond Edition is a bike that builds on one of Triumph’s best offerings, adding some unique features. Whether you’re a 007 fan or a Triumph enthusiast, this motorcycle is appealing.
A must have for all Bond fans.— Triumph Motorcycles (@OfficialTriumph) January 21, 2023
The iconic custom Scrambler 1200 from James Bond No Time to DieTM, is now available as a highly detailed motorcycle model.
To get yours, contact your local dealer: https://t.co/YzR1pp4LE2#ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #TriumphMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/jAvqjT11Z2