Scrambled Triumph Thruxton Houses Beefy Aftermarket Wheels Shod in Continental TKC 80s

Despite the crazy width of those hoops, the reworked Thruxton shown below is still said to handle like a charm on tarmac.
When it comes to motorcycles, “the more, the better” would be a very appropriate motto for Hugh – the lucky owner of this tasteful Triumph Thruxton 900-based scrambler. The custom head-turner is actually the third bike to enter Hugh’s fleet, his garage also being home to a Bonneville Speedmaster used for long-distance rides and a Harley Shovelhead he likes to tinker with.
Seeking to add a handsome one-off with mild off-roading capabilities to his collection, Hugh purchased a 2006 MY Thruxton 900 from Bathurst, New South Wales and wasted no time getting in touch with Tom Gilroy of Purpose Built Moto (PBM). The donor was far from stock, though, so Tom quickly spotted a bunch of questionable mods he needed to get rid of.
“The bike itself was complete, but run down and neglected for what looked like a very long time,” he explains. “There was a poorly fitted tracker tail, some dodgy lighting, and bent suspension mounts on the rear, as well as rearsets. The most interesting of the past mods was a thinned-out tank.” This particular item did, in fact, look pretty neat and it was therefore retained by the PBM crew.
To kick things off, they had the motorcycle’s damaged rear suspension mounts rebuilt, subsequently treating its brakes to a comprehensive makeover and braided lines. Enhanced airflow to the engine is made possible by Mikuni RS carburetors topped with DNA pod filters, and the OEM ignition module has been discarded in favor of an aftermarket substitute.
While we’re on the topic of powertrain modifications, one must note that high-mounted custom exhaust fitted on the right-hand side. The two-into-one pipework was painstakingly manufactured from scratch using stainless steel, and the final result is nothing short of drool-worthy!
As for the fat wheels now occupying unsprung territory, they came from Canyon Motorcycles and are wrapped in beefy Continental TKC 80 knobbies. Have a gander up north, and you’ll spot PBM’s very own seven-inch Flashpoint Classic headlight flanked by LED blinkers, along with bespoke triple clamps fabricated in-house.
The cockpit hosts a ProTaper handlebar bearing Accossato control levers, underslung bar-end mirrors, and stylish rubber grips. At the rear end, Purpose Built Moto tightened the machine’s proportions by shortening, then looping its subframe. A minimalistic license plate holder and dual-function LEDs hang onto the tubing, while a stunning saddle from Timeless Auto Trim takes pride in its place up top.
Tailor-made aluminum side covers replace the creature’s factory units, and all bodywork components are cloaked in a Gondwana Stone paint scheme from Land Rover’s color palette. The project we’ve just admired was the first of many for PBM in 2022, but we look forward to seeing what they’ll come up with this year, as well.
Seeking to add a handsome one-off with mild off-roading capabilities to his collection, Hugh purchased a 2006 MY Thruxton 900 from Bathurst, New South Wales and wasted no time getting in touch with Tom Gilroy of Purpose Built Moto (PBM). The donor was far from stock, though, so Tom quickly spotted a bunch of questionable mods he needed to get rid of.
“The bike itself was complete, but run down and neglected for what looked like a very long time,” he explains. “There was a poorly fitted tracker tail, some dodgy lighting, and bent suspension mounts on the rear, as well as rearsets. The most interesting of the past mods was a thinned-out tank.” This particular item did, in fact, look pretty neat and it was therefore retained by the PBM crew.
To kick things off, they had the motorcycle’s damaged rear suspension mounts rebuilt, subsequently treating its brakes to a comprehensive makeover and braided lines. Enhanced airflow to the engine is made possible by Mikuni RS carburetors topped with DNA pod filters, and the OEM ignition module has been discarded in favor of an aftermarket substitute.
While we’re on the topic of powertrain modifications, one must note that high-mounted custom exhaust fitted on the right-hand side. The two-into-one pipework was painstakingly manufactured from scratch using stainless steel, and the final result is nothing short of drool-worthy!
As for the fat wheels now occupying unsprung territory, they came from Canyon Motorcycles and are wrapped in beefy Continental TKC 80 knobbies. Have a gander up north, and you’ll spot PBM’s very own seven-inch Flashpoint Classic headlight flanked by LED blinkers, along with bespoke triple clamps fabricated in-house.
The cockpit hosts a ProTaper handlebar bearing Accossato control levers, underslung bar-end mirrors, and stylish rubber grips. At the rear end, Purpose Built Moto tightened the machine’s proportions by shortening, then looping its subframe. A minimalistic license plate holder and dual-function LEDs hang onto the tubing, while a stunning saddle from Timeless Auto Trim takes pride in its place up top.
Tailor-made aluminum side covers replace the creature’s factory units, and all bodywork components are cloaked in a Gondwana Stone paint scheme from Land Rover’s color palette. The project we’ve just admired was the first of many for PBM in 2022, but we look forward to seeing what they’ll come up with this year, as well.