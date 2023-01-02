Triumph Scrambler Dune Racer Is So Gorgeously Rugged It Could Make Steve McQueen Blush

Inspired by the British sleds of yore and built for the beaches of Queensland, Australia, this remixed Scrambler is a real charm.
Should vintage desert sleds like those ridden by Steve McQueen be your cup of tea, the custom beauty we’re about to look at will most certainly leave you awestruck. Nicknamed Dune Racer, this thing comes from the Aussies over at Ellaspede, who’d used a 2013 model of the Triumph Scrambler lineup as their donor.
Jonathan, the shop’s client, wanted a sled-style machine to have fun with on the beaches near his home in Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Once the stock motorcycle crossed Ellaspede’s doorstep, it was promptly dismantled and subsequently blessed with a tighter rear-end geometry. This was achieved by shortening and looping its subframe, which is now home to an integrated LED lighting strip.
You’ll see Daytona D-Light blinkers on the flanks, while the southernmost tip houses a bespoke rear fender and an unobtrusive license plate holder. Seating comes in the form of a flat saddle enveloped in cross-stitched black vinyl, and the padding is said to be just thick enough for some comfortable off-roading.
Up north, there’s a trimmed front fender, sitting in between the Scrambler’s forks, along with a seven-inch aftermarket headlight and Daytona turn signals akin to those found out back. The electrics are wired through an m-Tri control module from Motogadget’s catalog, which is also where Ellaspede found the motorcycle’s stylish Chronoclassic speedo.
Aside from the new instrumentation, the cockpit area bears an LSL handlebar that stands on RHK risers, but there’s not a single mirror in sight. Since it proved to be a pretty good fit for the overall aesthetic, Ellaspede’s bike-modding gurus chose to retain the Arrow exhaust initially mounted on the Scrambler as a factory option.
They did, however, have it shortened to achieve the desired proportions, then the headers got cloaked in grey heat wrap that’ll prevent the rider’s right shin from cooking. Moving over to the footwear department, we’re greeted by a larger rear hoop measuring 18 inches in diameter and with a chunky width of 5.5 inches. The rims were powder-coated, then fitted with fresh bearings.
Continental’s dual-purpose TKC 80 tires provide plenty of grip on both dirt and paved surfaces, with their dimensions being 110/80 at the front and 150/70 at the back. Power travels to the rear wheel via a gold D.I.D X-ring drive chain, and suspension duties down south are managed by a premium set of Ikon shock absorbers.
As far as paintwork goes, the predominant finish you’ll find here is matte-black, but it’s accompanied by a beige base and Dune Racer emblems on the gas tank. Ellaspede’s transformation was completed back in 2017, but the guys haven’t disclosed any details concerning its total cost. If you want to get a quote on a similar project, then feel free to get in touch with them through their official website.
