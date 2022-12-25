Restyled Triumph Street Scrambler Draws Stylistic Influence From Its Vintage Forefathers

The Street Scrambler is absolutely gorgeous in stock form, so we’re making a bold statement when saying this particular specimen is even sexier.
Given how proficient Ellaspede’s specialists are at the art of motorcycle customization, it only makes sense for them to have returning customers. Jonathan is one such fellow, and what you’re looking at here is the second bike built for him by the Brisbane-based garage. The first was a 2013 Triumph Scrambler remixed with desert sled styling in mind, but things are a little fancier this time around.
Jonathan bought the donor – a 2017 MY Street Scrambler with low mileage – and had it delivered straight to Ellaspede in March 2021, while Brisbane was under lockdown. The machine was promptly dismantled upon arrival at their bike-modding clinic, and a brief took place for the crew to better grasp what the client was after. Once they were up to speed, it was game on!
Starting out back, the Aussies proceeded to shorten and loop the Street Scrambler’s subframe, adding a flush-mounted LED lighting strip in the process. Some extra tubing fixed the awkward dip found in the bike’s framework after the removal of its stock seat, which was replaced with a bespoke alternative featuring high-density foam padding and cross-stitched upholstery.
Flanking the new seat are a couple of handmade side panels and small, yet bright aftermarket turn signals. With these goodies installed, Ellaspede’s moto wizards went about creating a curvy, high-mounted two-into-two exhaust system, which carries a perforated and ceramic-coated heat shield made of stainless-steel.
Custom fenders are now present at both ends, but the wheels they hover over aren’t stock, mind you. There are chromed spokes linking the OEM hubs to a fresh set of rims, measuring 19 inches up north and 17 inches at six o’clock. Shinko’s dual-purpose 705 Series tires provide ample grip both on and off the tarmac, their dimensions being 110/80 at the front and 170/60 out back.
Suspension upgrades come in the form of progressive shock absorbers from Ikon’s inventory. Opting to retain the factory gas tank, the lads got rid of the knee pads, fitted a new aluminum filler cap, and modified the top section with a ridge reminiscent of classic Triumphs. The cockpit is home to a Motogadget Motoscope Tiny speedometer and an LSL handlebar perched on Biltwell risers.
Kustomtech supplied the control levers and the fresh ride-by-wire throttle comes from Domino, while the underslung mirrors, grips, and bar-end turn signals are also Motogadget units. A six-inch headlamp handles lighting duties up front, and the rear end is kept free of any clutter thanks to a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket.
In terms of paintwork, Ellaspede’s one-off stunner flaunts a classy maroon colorway over its fuel tank and fenders, along with silver highlights on the former. Nearly every other component is painted black, and the project was finally completed in the spring of 2022 following countless hours of painstaking labor. We don’t know what Jonathan was charged for it, though.
