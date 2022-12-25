Espartana Is a Triumph Thruxton 1200 R Seasoned With Custom Flavors From Spain

The ochre highlights found all over Espartana do a wonderful job at tying everything together into a visually cohesive package.
Located near the southeastern Spanish coast and right outside the port city of Alicante, Elche is known for its expansive palm grove and historical architecture. However, custom bike aficionados like you or I also recognize it as the birthplace and present-day home of Tamarit Motorcycles – the real MVPs when it comes to modified Triumphs of all shapes and sizes.
Not only do these guys build at an astonishing pace and have therefore amassed more than 120 different projects since 2015, but they also ensure that no two are ever alike. In the following paragraphs, we’ll go ahead and see how Tamarit’s 123rd venture came about earlier this year, with its starting point being a Thruxton 1200 R.
The build was dubbed Espartana meaning “spartan” in Spanish, but we’re going to let the workshop’s own description provide an explanation as to why this name was chosen: “That which is referred to as Espartana in a figurative sense, refers to something austere, which is simple. It doesn't need any superfluous frills or embellishments.” Let’s dissect what’s meant by this in customization terms, shall we?
Although the motorcycle’s stock fuel tank is still in play, the guys had it repainted in a white base topped with black and ochre accents. New Tamarit badges can be found on each side, accompanied by an elegant strap and a murdered-out filler cap up top. Moving rearward, we spot a looped subframe with built-in LED lighting and a stylish saddle upholstered in-house, but it’s what lies beneath that really caught our eye.
The space once occupied by the Thruxton’s electrics is now home to a bespoke storage box, hidden out of sight by rectangular side panels displaying the number nine. In addition, one may find a pair of custom-made fenders completing the bodywork-related mods at both ends. Take a look up north, and you’ll be greeted by a state-of-the-art adaptive LED headlamp that sits just ahead of Espartana’s inverted Ohlins forks and right below its gauges.
After finishing the swingarm in black through a session of electrostatic painting, Tamarit’s artisans turned their attention to the unsprung sector. They removed the donor’s OEM hoops in favor of laced Kineo items, whose rims are hugged by Michelin rubber. An assortment of Motogadget goodies take pride of place in the cockpit, including a digital speedo, bar-end mirrors, and unobtrusive blinkers.
In order to help the 1,200cc parallel-twin powerplant breathe with a little more ease, the team installed high-flow air filters from Free Spirits and a premium two-into-two Zard exhaust. For the final touches, Tamarit fashioned a couple of circular brass-plated badges and bolted them onto Espartana’s engine cases. Lastly, there’s no word on how much the client paid for this mesmerizing one-off gemstone.
Not only do these guys build at an astonishing pace and have therefore amassed more than 120 different projects since 2015, but they also ensure that no two are ever alike. In the following paragraphs, we’ll go ahead and see how Tamarit’s 123rd venture came about earlier this year, with its starting point being a Thruxton 1200 R.
The build was dubbed Espartana meaning “spartan” in Spanish, but we’re going to let the workshop’s own description provide an explanation as to why this name was chosen: “That which is referred to as Espartana in a figurative sense, refers to something austere, which is simple. It doesn't need any superfluous frills or embellishments.” Let’s dissect what’s meant by this in customization terms, shall we?
Although the motorcycle’s stock fuel tank is still in play, the guys had it repainted in a white base topped with black and ochre accents. New Tamarit badges can be found on each side, accompanied by an elegant strap and a murdered-out filler cap up top. Moving rearward, we spot a looped subframe with built-in LED lighting and a stylish saddle upholstered in-house, but it’s what lies beneath that really caught our eye.
The space once occupied by the Thruxton’s electrics is now home to a bespoke storage box, hidden out of sight by rectangular side panels displaying the number nine. In addition, one may find a pair of custom-made fenders completing the bodywork-related mods at both ends. Take a look up north, and you’ll be greeted by a state-of-the-art adaptive LED headlamp that sits just ahead of Espartana’s inverted Ohlins forks and right below its gauges.
After finishing the swingarm in black through a session of electrostatic painting, Tamarit’s artisans turned their attention to the unsprung sector. They removed the donor’s OEM hoops in favor of laced Kineo items, whose rims are hugged by Michelin rubber. An assortment of Motogadget goodies take pride of place in the cockpit, including a digital speedo, bar-end mirrors, and unobtrusive blinkers.
In order to help the 1,200cc parallel-twin powerplant breathe with a little more ease, the team installed high-flow air filters from Free Spirits and a premium two-into-two Zard exhaust. For the final touches, Tamarit fashioned a couple of circular brass-plated badges and bolted them onto Espartana’s engine cases. Lastly, there’s no word on how much the client paid for this mesmerizing one-off gemstone.