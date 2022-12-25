Edelbrock Is Coming Up With a Modern Chevy 383-Cube SBC Crate Engine

Attention all hot rodders and gearheads! Edelbrock has just given the classic 383-cube SBC crate engine from Chevrolet a significant modernization overhaul. And let's just say this bad boy is no slouch.
The new engine boasts a 4.030-inch bore and 3.75-inch stroke, complete with a forged-steel crank and forged aluminum pistons, giving it an impressive 10.4:1 compression ratio. Most regular crate engines only deliver a measly 400 horsepower (406 PS) or so, but Edelbrock's EFI version brings the heat with 500 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 450 lb-ft at 4,500 rpm. And for those who prefer the old-school carbureted route, fear not - the carbureted version still packs a punch with 485 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 465 lb-ft at 5,000 rpm.
But it's not just the horsepower that makes this engine stand out. It also comes loaded with top-of-the-line components, including Edelbrock E-Tec 200cc aluminum heads, beehive valve springs, 1.6:1 rockers, a 7-quart oil pan, 6.00-inch forged steel rods, a Super Victor single-plane intake manifold, and Edelbrock's Pro Flo 4 sequential EFI system, calibrated precisely for this new engine.
And for those who still prefer the tried-and-true carbureted setup, Edelbrock has got you covered with their new VRS4150 750 cfm carburetor. This bad boy offers a wide range of tuning options with additional circuits not typically found on street carburetors. The carbureted engine also comes with a specially tuned HEI ignition to round out the package.
In short, Edelbrock has taken the classic 383-cube SBC crate engine and given it a major upgrade, turning it into a high-performance powerhouse that's ready to take on any challenge. Whether you opt for the EFI version with its impressive 500 horsepower, or the carbureted version with its impressive 485 horsepower, you can't go wrong with this modernized classic. So if you're in the market for a new crate engine that delivers the goods, be sure to check out Edelbrock's latest offering. Your ride (and your ego) will thank you.
Still, it's not that easy to have a power output of 500 hp (507 PS) from a small-block Chevrolet 383, especially with EFI. However, when you take into consideration the price, things will change. Why am I saying that? Because the EFI engine is only $1,000 more than the carburated version, which is absolutely a steal.
At the same time, Edelbrock is declaring that these power units are enough in order to create some very solid torque at low speeds, as well as it is enough to run power brakes.
For people who like to keep it traditional and are loyal fans of the small-block Chevy, these new Edelbrock crate powerplants are definitely showing that is still a lot of life and energy left in them. Hopefully, we will get to enjoy them for a long time.
