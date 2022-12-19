Rolls-Royce's Record-Breaking 87,000 HP UltraFan Engine Is Getting Ready for Testing

The aerospace giant Rolls-Royce announced it finished building its UltraFan technology demonstrator. The engine was transported to Testbed 80 in Derby, UK, where it will undergo testing early next year.
The UltraFan is powered solely by SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) - it's designed not only to be fuel-efficient, but also to provide an immense amount of power: 25,000 lb (11,339 kg) of thrust, which can be later scaled to 100,000 lb (45,459 kg). It's 25% more fuel-efficient than the first-gen Trent engine. These changes are possible due to the newly-developed core architecture and Rolls-Royce's advanced combustion engine.
The technology is genuinely breaking ground – the UltraFan is the largest aero-engine technology demonstrator in the world; its fan measures 140 inches (355.6 centimeters) in diameter. Moreover, last year, its gearbox ran at 87,000 HP/67 MW, smashing another aerospace record.
The team behind the engine is excited to head into the testing phase. The President of Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, Chris Cholerton, said, "Seeing the UltraFan demonstrator come together and getting ready for test in Testbed 80 is a great way to end the year. We have all been waiting for this moment, which is such an important milestone for the programme and for the team who have worked on it."
Testbed 80 is the world's smartest and largest testbed – it was created to accommodate both the demonstrator's size and technical complexity. The site was opened two years ago, and experimental engines have been extensively tested there.
The upcoming test is the perfect opportunity to showcase the technology and, if done right, can inspire a more sustainable approach for the future of the aviation industry. Although we're undoubtedly years ahead of full adoption, changes can be made in the nearer term. Technologies from the UltraFan can be implemented into current Trent engines for lower emissions and better fuel efficiency.
