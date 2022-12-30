Ongaku Is a Modern Triumph Scrambler With Old-School Desert Sled Vibes

With more than 125 unique Triumph projects presented so far and building at an astonishing pace, Tamarit Motorcycles has established itself as one of the world’s leading customizers of modern Triumph motorcycles. That’s all the more impressive if you think that the Spanish shop began operation only a few years ago, in 2015.
Their latest project is dedicated to riders who don’t shy away from big challenges and adventurous off-road rides. Aptly christened the “Ongaku,” which is the Japanese word for “music,” the new one-off project is based on a Triumph Scrambler 900 and embodies a special blend of off-road spirit and lifestyle values.
The Hinckley-based bike maker’s Scrambler 900 might not be a fully-fledged off-roader, but it has a stance that’s hard not to notice, so we understand why the custom shop specialists turned their attention to it this time around.
The result is an elegant vintage-inspired desert sled that preserves old-school Scrambler looks and beautifully combines colors like grayish blue, white, and brown contrasted via hand-laid gold leafing.
The customizers removed the donor motorcycle’s stock subframe and replaced it with a chromed, upswept unit that has been paired with a bespoke two-piece saddle dressed in beautiful brown suede leather, in line with the overall classic aesthetic of Ongaku.
The seat is actually one of the components that stands out the most and was specially made for this project. As you can notice from the pictures, it is made up of two separate parts for the pilot and passenger, with the front part embedded into the tank to ensure a fluid design and the passenger side attached to the high-mounted rear fender that also features a circular vintage taillight and a license plate hanger.
We also notice some changes to the front end of the Triumph, which has been treated to a new set of fork boots, a chrome-grilled headlight, and a high-mounted front fender.
Many of Ongaku’s metal parts, such as the seat posts, the shock absorber, the custom exhaust, and the engine, shine like a mirror, which means plenty of chrome plating has been carried out for this project.
Hidden behind a custom perforated skid plate, the bike’s parallel-twin engine has been mated to a custom exhaust handmade for this project, which features a heat-shielded set of slash-cut pipes with handmade grilles.
Ongaku’s rider controls include chrome Kustom Tech levers and brown grips with various brass details on the handlebars. There are also circular mirrors and bar-end LED indicators.
In a bid to maintain the classic aesthetic of this bike, the customization wizards at Tamarit Motorcycles chose to go for a simple Motogadget Motoscope analog speedometer with a compact design and the Mo.Unit blue engine control unit, which allows riders to connect their smartphone to the bike.
Other highlights of this project include a custom Tamarit-branded chain guard with a gold-plated chain, Galfer brake discs and pads, chrome spoked wheels, and new Hagon Nitro shocks absorbers.
