The Titan Is Tamarit Motorcycles’ Reimagined Triumph Thruxton 900

You ought to pack your bags, because we’re just about to embark on yet another bespoke adventure! 9 photos



A little while back, we visited the workshop’s portfolio to examine a staggering two-wheeled



The donor in question is brought to life by an air-cooled DOHC parallel-twin powerplant, with four valves per cylinder head and a healthy displacement of 865cc. It is capable of delivering up to 68 hp at 7,250 revs, along with 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of monstrous twisting force at around 5,750 rpm. A five-speed transmission feeds this power to a chain final drive. Ultimately, the whole shebang leads to a quarter mile time of 13.2 seconds, while top speed is rated at 115 mph (185 kph).



Tamarit kicked things off by removing the bike’s original side panels to make room for their very own custom counterparts. They also went about installing a solid belly pan module and one rugged headlight grille that does a neat job at looking seriously rad.



Thruxton’s stock tail section and saddle unit were swapped out in favor of a two-seater quilted leather item, which rests on a one-off loop-style subframe. The seat in question was meticulously upholstered by the Spanish specialists in-house.



In terms of performance upgrades, the parallel-twin leviathan’s ECU was remapped to suit a set of reverse megaphone mufflers. You will also find top-grade Ohlins Black Line shock absorbers that’ll handle rear suspension duties without breaking a sweat and an assortment of Motogadget parts, such as a fresh speedometer, bar-end turn signals and a state-of-the-art M-unit that keeps the electrics going.



