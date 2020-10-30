Triumph Trident 660 Revealed as the Entry into the World of Triple Roadsters

The middleweight roadster category is a very lucrative one for British bike builder Triumph. The brand plays big here, and already has two major competitors in the segment, namely the Speed and Street Triples. Or, make that three major competitors with this latest addition.
It’s called Trident 600 and was revealed this week as an all new two-wheeler meant to provide a “whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders.” Also, starting at just £7,195 (about $9,300 at today’s exchange rates), it becomes the perfect entry point into the world of Triumph Triple roadsters.
Despite all this, the bike is not one to mess with. It packs a whole new breed of the Triple engine (with about 67 new and specifically developed components) that should deliver “a unique torque and power rich tune.“
More to the point, the powerplant sitting in the bike’s frame delivers 81 ps at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm peak torque at 6,250 rpm. We are promised that as far as torque is concerned, 90 percent of it is available across most of the rev range.
The bike features two riding modes (Road and Rain, with switchable traction control), ride by wire throttle, TFT display, all-LED lighting, and ABS, among others.
“The all-new Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Triumph Roadster segment and competes in what is now one of the most dynamic and exciting categories in motorcycling,” the company said in a statement.
“Its minimal design, combined with class-leading technology and a new 660cc triple powertrain, constitute the perfect combination for a new generation of riders to enter the Triumph world, with a motorcycle that provides class leading riding agility, thrilling performance, enhanced by state-of-the-art safety features, and an iconic and modern British design.”
The bike is already available on the bike maker’s website, but we’re told we’ll see it in the metal on the dealerships’ floors no sooner than January 2021. Expect a flood of accessories for the motorcycle to be made available as well.
You can read all about the full specs of the motorcycle in the press release section below.
