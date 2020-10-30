Triumph Rocket 3 Gets the Ultimate Bespoke Treatment

4 There’s a Camouflaged Triumph Triple in Town, and Its Name Is Trident

One thing’s for sure: this bad boy certainly keeps it classy! 9 photos DOHC inline-three engine, with an astronomical displacement of no less than 2,458cc. This fiendish piece of liquid-cooled machinery is perfectly capable of delivering as much as 165 hp at 6,000 revs, while a brutal torque output of up to 163 pound-feet (221 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 4,000 rpm.



A six-speed gearbox is tasked with allowing the powerplant’s ungodly force to reach the rear 16-inch hoop by means of a shaft final drive. Suspension duties are taken good care of by fully-adjustable 47 mm (1.85 inches) forks at the front, along with a single shock absorber on the opposite end. Without going into any other details, it’s quite safe to conclude this beast means business!



As such, I'll bet the craftsmen over at



For starters, the bike’s stock bodywork was discarded to make room for a selection of bespoke counterparts. These items include a new front fender, an aluminum fuel tank and a handsome front fairing that hosts twin headlights, as well as an alloy tail section, which sits on a custom subframe module.



You will also find a pair of rear-mounted foot pegs that modify the Rocket’s stance. In terms of performance upgrades, the HK team honored the front suspension with fresh springs, while the rear end received dual shocks from Wilbers. Last but not least, the 2,458cc colossus was treated to K&N air filters and a Zard exhaust system that manages to look the business.



