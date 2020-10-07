Absolut Motorcraft’s Triumph Bonneville Steve McQueen Edition Keeps It Classy

Here’s A Custom Honda CB900F Bol d’Or That'll Have You Awestruck

As you browse their breathtaking portfolio, you’ll run into a groovy



One thing’s for sure, the McQueen Edition Bonneville isn’t playing around. It is put in motion by a fierce air-cooled DOHC parallel-twin mill that boasts a healthy displacement of 865cc. The four-stroke powerplant has a compression ratio of 9.2:1 and four valves per cylinder.



At 7,500 rpm, this bad boy is fully capable of producing up to 67 hp, along with 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) of ominous twisting force at approximately 5,800 rpm. The engine’s ferocious power is transmitted to a chain final drive via a five-speed gearbox.



Now, Cerdá’s aftermarket wizards kicked things off by envisioning Triumph’s special edition Bonnie as a rugged, yet stylish scrambler that pays tribute to the King of Cool’s passion for intense off-road action. Thus, the bike was stripped naked of any stock bodywork and its subframe was removed altogether.



In its stead, you’ll find Absolut’s very own Bonneville 865 custom subframe kit, which incorporates a license plate holder and an LED taillight unit from Bates’ inventory, as well as a fiberglass rear fender and an elegant leather saddle that keeps things looking retro.



Additionally, we notice an array of tasty items, which complement the desired scrambler aesthetic. These include multi-purpose E-09 tires from Mitas, Burly Co. foot pegs ad a set of fresh handlebars that wear Biltwell Renegade grips.



The finishing touches consisted of installing discrete turn signals and a Motogadet speedometer, while Bonnie’s 865cc leviathan received a hand-crafted Tamarit two-into-one exhaust system and K&N air filters for optimized performance.



