This Unique Triumph Daytona 675R Is A Carbon Fiber Leviathan

We can probably all agree that Triumph ’s Daytona 675R is an absolute showstopper. It is powered by a relentlessinline-three engine that exhales through a stainless-steel three-into-one exhaust system. The liquid-cooled mill prides itself with four valves per cylinder and a generous displacement of 675cc.It will generate as much as 128 hp at 12,500 rpm, along with 55 pound-feet (74 Nm) of fiendish twisting force at around 11,900 revs. A six-speed transmission is tasked with channeling this power to Daytona’s rear 17-inch cast aluminum hoop by means of a chain final drive.Given its remarkable performance, flawless handling and a glorious design language, Triumph’s beast found a very special place in many a rider’s hearts. As such, I’ll bet Indonesia’s Smoked Garage were stoked when given the opportunity to work their magic on a 2014 model. The project was completed back in 2017 and it certainly does a great job at putting this firm’s remarkable abilities in the spotlight. Let’s take a second to examine what’s at hand here.For starters, the Bali-based workshop went about removing the bike’s stock bodywork and tweaking its subframe to accommodate a delicious carbon fiber shell. Daytona’s battery and electrical modules are nested inside this structure, while a custom single-seater leather saddle sits atop.On the other end, you’ll find a carbon fiber fairing and front fender complementing the new units found at the rear. We notice a bespoke radiator shroud attached behind 675R’s forks and an ominous carbon fuel tank cover that rounds out the fresh aesthetic.Smoked Garage raided Motogadget’s catalog for a plethora of tasty aftermarket items, such as a tiny speedometer, bar-end turn signals and a pair of stealthy grips. Additionally, they installed a top-shelf halogen headlight and an eccentric retro-style taillight kit to have it all come together.The finishing touches consisted of equipping a set of 16-inch laced wheels and treating its exposed carbon fiber bodywork to gold leaf pinstripes. Well, when’s the last time you’ve seen actual gold on a bike’s body panels?