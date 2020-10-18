This Unique Triumph Daytona 675R Is A Carbon Fiber Leviathan

DYU D2+ Smart E-Bikes, or How China Is Keeping Pace with Trends

Over the years, we stumbled upon countless bespoke motorcycles that left us lost for words, but this Daytona 675R is unlike anything we’ve seen so far. 10 photos DOHC inline-three engine that exhales through a stainless-steel three-into-one exhaust system. The liquid-cooled mill prides itself with four valves per cylinder and a generous displacement of 675cc.



It will generate as much as 128 hp at 12,500 rpm, along with 55 pound-feet (74 Nm) of fiendish twisting force at around 11,900 revs. A six-speed transmission is tasked with channeling this power to Daytona’s rear 17-inch cast aluminum hoop by means of a chain final drive.



Given its remarkable performance, flawless handling and a glorious design language, Triumph’s beast found a very special place in many a rider’s hearts. As such, I’ll bet Indonesia’s Smoked Garage were stoked when given the opportunity to work their magic on a 2014 model. The



For starters, the Bali-based workshop went about removing the bike’s stock bodywork and tweaking its subframe to accommodate a delicious carbon fiber shell. Daytona’s battery and electrical modules are nested inside this structure, while a custom single-seater leather saddle sits atop.



On the other end, you’ll find a carbon fiber fairing and front fender complementing the new units found at the rear. We notice a bespoke radiator shroud attached behind 675R’s forks and an ominous carbon fuel tank cover that rounds out the fresh aesthetic.



Smoked Garage raided Motogadget’s catalog for a plethora of tasty aftermarket items, such as a tiny speedometer, bar-end turn signals and a pair of stealthy grips. Additionally, they installed a top-shelf halogen headlight and an eccentric retro-style taillight kit to have it all come together.



