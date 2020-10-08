5 Volvo P1800 Cyan Is the Lightweight Swedish Restomod That Could Beat All Others

This LS9 Supercharged 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Rocks C6 Corvette Suspension Parts

Chevelles came in many shapes and specifications for the 1966 model year, but all of them pale in comparison to this restomod. Previously featured in Super Chevy magazine, the two-tone coupe is heading to auction with an LS9 and 502 miles (808 kilometers) on the odometer. 28 photos



A simple look under the hood is enough to understand that the small-block engine isn’t stock. As opposed to 6.2 liters for the Corvette ZR1 from two generations ago, this particular LS9 displaces 7.0 liters and it’s complemented by stainless-steel headers from American Racing and an aluminum radiator.The V8 mill breathes out through an X-pipe exhaust system with 3.5-inch piping, and the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to the Ford 9.0-inch rear end by a Tremec Tranzilla six-speed manual. The transmission can take the over-the-top torque rating thanks to a McLeod clutch and pressure plate while the Drivetrain Specialists rear axle is a 35-spline affair with 3.50 gearing.Straight-line performance isn’t everything, though. In true pro-touring fashion, the 1966 Chevelle offered by Barrett-Jackson flaunts Corvette suspension components and Wilwood disc brakes. Vented rotors, a CPP booster, Michelin rubber, and an Art Morrison front clip are featured as well.It’s seriously modern in terms of hardware, that’s for sure, but this ‘Velle also rides smooth thanks to QA1 coilovers. Modern appointments for the cabin include the power windows, Vintage Air heater and air conditioning, Autometer gauges, and the carbon-fiber fascia for the instrument cluster.A three-spoke steering wheel with black leather on the rim contrasts nicely with the red upholstery of the bucket seats and white knob of the Hurst shifter, and all the brightwork has been replaced or reconditioned to perfection. Make no mistake about it, this is a really nice place to be in.Finished in Ivory and Cashmere plus orange and burgundy for the pinstripes, the one-of-none Chevrolet Chevelle further sweetens the deal with a power trunk release. The finishing touches? Well, those would be the LED taillights and halogen headlights that add a degree of safety over the factory lights.

