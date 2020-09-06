Classic Design Concepts 1967 Ford Mustang "Flashback" Rocks Supercharged V8

For the 1967 model year, the Mustang was overhauled inside and out to keep the pony as fresh as a daisy. The biggest change under the hood was the introduction of big-block V8 options in the guise of the FE and Cobra Jet, but this particular ‘Stang is a little more special than its peers.
Offered by RK Motors Charlotte for the princely sum of $109,000 or $988 per month, “the very first Flashback Mustang assembled by Classic Design Concepts” develops roughly 600 horsepower from a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 from Ford Racing. The iron block, forged crank, aluminum heads, and dual overhead cams are highlights in their own right, but the pièce de résistance is the Eaton M122 blower with 2.0 liters of displacement.
All of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is channeled to a Moser 9.0-inch rear axle with 3.70 gears by a 4R70W automatic transmission with four forward gears. An evolution of the AOD-E, the Mustang V6 and GT featured this transmission from the 1996 to the 2004 model years.
As you’d expect from a concours-quality build, the hand-altered Dynacorn body with Sherwin-Williams paintwork is complemented by custom leather for the interior as well as a custom suspension setup. Four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes, Flaming River power rack-and-pinion steering, 18-inch Forgeline wheels, and air con are worthy of mention as well.
Keyless entry is also featured, and the JVC stereo is connected to a Rockford Fosgate sound system that includes a thumpin’ great subwoofer and amplifier in the custom-upholstered trunk. Flush-fit power door lock buttons, a polished shifter, and a numbered plaque add to this pony’s specialness, along with the exhaust system’s dual-chamber mufflers.
As with other Flashback builds, Classic Design Concepts used only steel for the body shell of car number 001. Dynacorn utilizes 1006 automotive steel for replacement body shells, meaning that every panel is thicker than the steel Ford used in the 1960s. In order to save weight, the hood is a fiberglass unit with LED turn indicators in the billet heat extractors.
