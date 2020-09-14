Porsche 356A Speedster Restomod Gives Modern Classics a Good Name

The Porsche 356A, be it in Coupe or Speedster form, is one of the sexiest options in Porsche's very illustrious history of classic models. Some people find it hard to turn their backs to a 1973 Carrera RS, while others will do anything to get their hands on a 959, but all will glee at the possibility of owning a 356A - the car that pretty much started it all.
The fact it's still one of the most gorgeous shapes in the automotive world sure helps keep the desirability high, as well as the price. We have no idea how expensive this particular example is - or rather "was" since the car has the "reserved" status now after being offered for sale - but it's not exactly the best barometer and there's a simple explanation for that.
It's not what you would call "pure". If you looked at the pictures first, you might have spotted a few things "wrong" with it already. Most notably it's large center exhaust, which came off an unspecified Carrera model. So, this isn't your typical collector's dream 356A that went through a meticulous restoration process to reach the pristine state it's in, but actually a well-disguised restomod that will offer a lot more usability than a 65-year old car ever could.
We know not everybody is on board with this practice, particularly when classics like this Porsche are involved, but at least we're not looking at some EV conversion or anything drastic like that. This 356A Speedster that's being sold by France-based Serge Heitz auto house holds on to its original flat-four (completely restored). However, the seller also offers the bonus of a second unit that's tuned for rallying or track day use, whereas the original one is more suited for daily driving. Whichever the new owner will prefer, they'll also have the choice between using the light brown fabric soft-top or the hardtop that's color-matched with the body.
There's no mention of any work on its transmission, and judging by the interior shots, it looks like the four-speed manual remained in place. Meanwhile, the car's stopping power has received a massive upgrade thanks to a set of disc brakes to complement the adjustable dampers and the new stabilizer bars - all working together backstage to provide that modern car feel without compromising the looks.
This looks like a package designed specifically for the person who buys the 356A Coupe we've shown you earlier today since this one comes with two engines whereas that one is missing one. Put them together and you end up with the best of both worlds: a slightly modernized daily Speedster and a completely classic Coupe (granted, with a slightly weird engine choice, but what can you do?).
