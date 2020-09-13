5 Chinese Porsche Owners Are Switching from iPhone Devices to Android OS

More on this:

Huawei Mate 30 RS Is a Different Kind of Porsche





We want to start off by saying the reason you probably haven't heard of this phone, is because it was originally only available to ship to China and its starting price is not exactly low compared to flagship phones from other makers.



It’s the size of most other smartphones on the market, with a width of 73.1mm, height of 158.1mm, and thickness of 9.3mm. Together with its battery, it comes out with under 200 grams of weight. This is large enough to offer a 6.53-inch (16.58cm) screen.







Everyone knows how important a processor is in something like this, and to offer Porsche equivalent stats to this phone, Huawei used a Kirin 990 5G octo-core processor. But it’s not so simple. Two cores run at 2.68 Ghz, another two at 2.36 Ghz, and the remaining four cores run at 1.95 Ghz.



But why would you need eight cores in a phone? Well, the use of multiple cores offers phones just as they do computers, the ability to process information more efficiently and precisely. This allows the phone to process high resolution photos, videos, and games as clearly and fluidly as possible.



Hmm, speaking of photos, I don’t think we mentioned that Leica is the eyes of this device. Now, there’s more than one camera on the phone, four actually. The first is a 40 MP Cine camera with f/1.8. The second is another 40 MP SuperSensing camera with f/1.6 and OIS. The third includes an 8 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 and OIS, while the fourth is a 3D depth sensing camera. The image composed from this beefy four-eyes supports both AI image stabilization and autofocus. To make sure your selfies are crystal clear, the frontal camera is 32 MP with an f/2.0 aperture.







So then where does



So, what happens to a product once a name like Porsche is stamped on it? Well, its prestige and price jump a bit. How high, to the price of $1,900 (In Europe it's over 2,000 euros at the time of publishing this article).



But this isn’t just any phone, it’s one on which the Porsche Design sigil stands. And we know Porsche doesn’t just mark their territory with mediocre products. Here, we’ll do it like this, we’ll tell you everything we know about this venture and at the end of the day, you can jump to the conclusions you like or feel.We want to start off by saying the reason you probably haven't heard of this phone, is because it was originally only available to ship to China and its starting price is not exactly low compared to flagship phones from other makers.It’s the size of most other smartphones on the market, with a width of 73.1mm, height of 158.1mm, and thickness of 9.3mm. Together with its battery, it comes out with under 200 grams of weight. This is large enough to offer a 6.53-inch (16.58cm) screen.This screen is an OLED with 16.7 million colors and an FHD+ resolution of 2400x1176 pixels, but because the screen has curved edges, the actual viewable size and resolution is slightly less. We feel you won’t mind that very much.Everyone knows how important a processor is in something like this, and to offer Porsche equivalent stats to this phone, Huawei used a Kirin 990 5G octo-core processor. But it’s not so simple. Two cores run at 2.68 Ghz, another two at 2.36 Ghz, and the remaining four cores run at 1.95 Ghz.But why would you need eight cores in a phone? Well, the use of multiple cores offers phones just as they do computers, the ability to process information more efficiently and precisely. This allows the phone to process high resolution photos, videos, and games as clearly and fluidly as possible.Hmm, speaking of photos, I don’t think we mentioned that Leica is the eyes of this device. Now, there’s more than one camera on the phone, four actually. The first is a 40 MP Cine camera with f/1.8. The second is another 40 MP SuperSensing camera with f/1.6 and OIS. The third includes an 8 MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 and OIS, while the fourth is a 3D depth sensing camera. The image composed from this beefy four-eyes supports both AI image stabilization and autofocus. To make sure your selfies are crystal clear, the frontal camera is 32 MP with an f/2.0 aperture.As far as the battery, she's using just a standard non-removable 4400mAh battery that comes with an option for wireless charging. The rest of the small standard stuff like Bluetooth, NFC, or type C ear-jack, need no mention as they are pretty standard.So then where does Porsche come into all of this? Porsche Design is responsible for the exterior of the phone. From the way the glass band is lined up the center like a racing stripe, to the use of premium hand-crafted leathers, the exterior is Porsche Design. The screen has curved edges to help extend the image even further than standard flat-screen phones.So, what happens to a product once a name like Porsche is stamped on it? Well, its prestige and price jump a bit. How high, to the price of $1,900 (In Europe it's over 2,000 euros at the time of publishing this article).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.