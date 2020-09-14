This Is What a 43-Year Ownership Does to the Price of a 1956 Porsche 356A 1500

There are more types of car owners out there than there are cars. Some people like to care for their machines as if they were family, others see them just as useful objects, while a significant portion of them are just mean and cruel to their possessions.
There are very few people out there holding on to a car for 43 years. Most of them are car collectors turned long haul investors, hoping to make a big profit a long time after the original purpose. Just a bunch are in it for the sheer thrills of owning, repairing, and then maybe even rebuilding a car.
What you see in the gallery above is a 1956 Porsche 356A 1500 GS Carrera coupe, a variant of the 356 line that was Porsche’s first production vehicle family. The car, built 65 years ago, spent most of its life, the past 43 years, in possession of the same owner, one who seems to be a blend of all the car owners types out there.
Because this is a 1956 model year it’s obvious that for the first 20 years or so in its life the car had some other owner(s). The current one must have bought it sometime in the late 1970s, and surely enjoyed it on the road for a while. Sometime along the line, it’s engine was taken out, decay started to settle in, and the 356 started it’s slow transformation into a dream build project for someone willing to pay $237,500 for it.
That’s right, $238k for a Lago Green Metallic body that is rust-free, over a light beige leatherette interior that shows obvious signs of aging. At the back, where the engine should have been, you see just an empty space.
So, you get the car’s body and no engine, but a host of original parts: the matching deck lids, doors, date coded fuel tank, date-coded fuel sender, original data tag by the fuel tank, door jamb cover plate with the original VIN tag, original Carrera gauges, knobs, period radio, and clock.
Thrown into the mix are a Porsche Classic Technical Certificate, confirming matching transmission, and the Reutter Certificate of Production.
Are all of the above worth $238k? Considering you could get some 356s in working order for a tad less, it’s all a matter of taste and large pockets, we reckon.
