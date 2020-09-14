Loaded 2008 Porsche GT3 RS Is Cali-Bred, Can Be Had Almost New

September is autoevolution’s Porsche Month, because a great number of years ago a guy by the name Ferdinand Porsche was born somewhere in Europe. As it usually goes with such things, we tend to mostly go way back in time and dig up the earliest creations of the company, like the iconic 356 or the controversial 914. But Porsche’s most recent creations are equally, if not more exciting.
Like say the GT3 RS. The racetrack-trained road car has been around for quite a number of years now, and has become one of the most cherished and valued models in the carmaker’s lineup. They’re rare, high-performance, and so packed with features that they usually go for sums well into the six-digit territory.
The one in the gallery above comes from 2008, five years after the introduction of the iconic 996.2 GT3 RS in 2003. It was specced with the full complement of features, and more importantly, made for the American market – it is one of the just 410 997.1 GT3 RS to have been sold in the States.
Packing the stock 3.6-liter flat-six engine (415 horsepower) and 6-speed manual transmission, it comes in black and orange on the outside and matching black with orange stitching throughout the interior, Porsche carbon ceramic brakes, a leather sport steering wheel, and above all the Chrono Package.
In the 12 or so years since it was made, the GT3 RS was only driven by its single owner for a little over 6,000 miles (9,600 km), mostly in California, which is about 500 miles (800 km) per year. And while that may be a good thing for the future owner, it’s a shame for the car itself, as it certainly didn’t have much of a chance of proving its full worth over the years on the road or track.
The car is currently being sold by one of the largest Porsche specialists in the U.S., Canepa, for a price that has not been disclosed.
