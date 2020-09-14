A Porsche Panamera With Swangas Exists for the Sole Reason of Infuriating You

5 Broke Lamborghini Owner Crowdfunding for Turbo Kit for His Slow Car Is Peak 2020

Slabs are a “love it or hate it” type of thing. They are part of the Slab Culture originating in the ‘80s in Houston and, to this day, they’re still a big thing. 3 photos



Slab is believed to be a reference to Slow, Low and Bangin’ or Slow, Loud and Bangin’, and for a car to be a Slab, it has to meet all these criteria mentioned above. That is to say, it’s not a Slab if it has only Swangas, just like it’s not a Slab if it’s only loud or only slow.



Porsches, even the occasionally-mocked Panamera, are seen as the epitome of elegance, speed and precision. A Slab is anything but, and it is so by design. Putting the two together makes no sense, so why anyone would do this on purpose is baffling even to those who don’t think Swangas should be made illegal because they’re too dangerous on the public roads.



The sight of this wannabe-Slab Panamera has prompted heated reactions, from calls of “burn it with fire!” to more offensive statements about the IQ of the owner, and jokes about how this is a Porsche’s way of social-distancing.



At the end of the day, sure, a car is the owner’s to do as they like. But isn’t it a shame when someone ruins it by trying to make it into something it’s not, because they clearly have no understanding of what it should be?



