A Bentley Bentayga With Wire Wheels Is This Week’s Biggest Eyesore

Some people would try anything to stand out and, while that’s not a bad thing in itself, it can result in major eyesore for the rest of the world. Consider this Bentley Bentayga with Swangas, for instance.
Sure thing, a man’s car is his to do as he pleases. If the man (speaking generically) chooses to strap a giant teddy bear on the roof and call it customization, he can do so as long as he makes sure he doesn’t break any laws by it. The same goes for spiked wheels, aka Swangas, which are so popular in Houston, Texas: you can use them if they’re not extending farther than 12 inches (30 cm).
Whoever owns this Bentley Bentayga probably knows that and they probably adhered to the law. That still doesn’t make it right.
First of all, Bentleys are considered the to-go car for the sophisticated, discerning, elegant customer – and they’re marketed and priced accordingly. Slab Culture, which originated in Houston in the ‘80s, is the opposite of that.
Slabs are neither too expensive nor are they meant to be art: Slab reportedly stands for Slow, Low and Bangin’ or Slow, Loud and Bangin’, and they are usually old-school American cars customized with candy paint, lights, kickass stereo systems and the aforementioned Swangas, wire wheels that poke out. Take any one of these features away from a car and it’s no longer a Slab.
In other words, placing Swangas on a car doesn’t make it a Slab if it doesn’t meet the other criteria. Replace the original wheels of a Bentayga with aftermarket wire rims and stop short at that will surely catch the eye wherever you go, but it’s probably not the kind of attention you were aiming for. Make the mistake of replacing the factory wheels with smaller spiked ones, and you get the biggest eyesore of the week – and the guarantee of becoming the laughing stock of the internet when someone inevitably shares a pic of it on reddit.
