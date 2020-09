As showcased by the image we have here, this Challenger wannabe used to come in the form of an E36 BMW 3 Series sedan - judging by the background of the photo and the number plate sitting in the lower front grille, this "conversion" took place over in Mexico.And whoever was behind the abomination went through quite a bit of effort to ensure the result would trick people into believing it comes from the Mopar realm - don't kill the machine with fire, though. Just remove the nasty bits (which are not few, as we’ll discuss below) and you might end up with a good RWD toy to practice your slip angle game.Speaking of the work the Bimmer received, the list of changes includes the front apron, the grille, the headlights, the hood (air intake and all), the front and rear fenders and possibly certain rear end bits - this pic, which comes from Instagram label supercarspotter69, doesn't allow us to check out that part of the vehicle.Heck, even those wheels are probably part of the attempt to turn this 1990s German compact executive sedan into a contemporary muscle car. Oh, and let’s not overlook the silver stripes that adorn the black body of the vehicle.As for why this thing comes in four-door form, perhaps its builder also wanted to capture the spirit of the modern Dodge Charger, but as stated in the intro, it's probably best no to ask such questions.In fact, deep down inside, we still hope we mistook a Photoshop job for an actual project...