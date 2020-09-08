Chevrolet Camaro "Bare-Bones" Is All About the Muscle

Then we have the wheels setup, which mixes the NASCAR-style rear units with the Turbofan wheels up front (this is a motorsport-borrowed solution that sucks air from under the vehicle, generating downforce and cooling the brakes).
Perhaps the juiciest part of this eye candy buffet comes from the way in which digital artist MikoBaj M, who is behind the project, built on various classic Camaro aspects.
For instance, while the much-loved RS appearance package brought concealed headlights, among others, this digital approach completely redefines the idea, wiping out the entire upper front fascia.
Then again, the said move is part of a larger plan, one that sees the Chevy using a bare-bones approach. And since the 1969 model was heavier than the 1967 original, such a pathway can only bring joy into the hears of adrenaline junkies across the web.
There's no reason to fret about the structural integrity of what used to be the boot lid, since this hooning-focused build isn't supposed to carry small stuff in its trunk. Instead, it looks like we're dealing with a fully vented setup over there, rear fascia and all, which could mean a track-savvy cooling arrangement might be lurking beneath the surface.
Speaking of surfaces, the transparent wickerbill adorning the posterior once again reminds one of NASCAR. Then again, the super-sized lever in the cabin, which is probably connected to a hydraulic handbrake, lets us know this Camaro might prefer the slip angle discipline.
Don't really know what to say about this one other than I'm really happy with how it turned out. I'm also pretty sure that's a first muscle car I've done but there are more to come for sure.
Tried working with some more sci-fi-ish theme renders for the Camaro. Really quite like them. Wallpapers coming real soon!