Broke Lamborghini Owner Crowdfunding for Turbo Kit for His Slow Car Is Peak 2020

Let’s be honest, 2020 has been a bad year and it’s showing no signs of improvement. Proof that we’ve been dealt a very bad had by fate is this man’s misery: he’s spent all his cash on a 2015 Lamborghini, only to have to constantly answer questions of why it’s so slow. Imagine the pain.
Crowdfunding is an excellent way to get a head start in the business when you lack investments. Along the years, crowdfunding has been used to raise money for a variety of stuff, from actual products that wouldn’t have made it to market otherwise, to more charitable endeavors, like raising money for a sick or dead person’s family.
This is neither of these things. What it is, though, is perhaps the most brazen and stupid attempt at getting people’s sympahy and, more importantly, their money, for a very selfish purpose. This, while admitting that a man’s car is his most valuable treasure.
This New York man spent all his cash on a 2015 Lamborghini but, because he’s constantly asked why it’s so slow, he now wants backing to buy a $100,000 turbo kit. Otherwise, he says in the original ad (he’s since edited the caption, as shown in the first photo, but Jalopnik got a screengrab of the initial text, which you can see in the second pic), he might have to scrap the car.
“Hey everyone! Just bought a 2015 Lamborghini (my dream car) that completely emptied my bank account,” the dude wrote. “Bad timing 2020 hurt everyone !! it’s been a wild ride of grinding 23 hour day I am asking the community to help support this build. Everyday people ask ‘why is it so slow’ ‘your Porsche was faster’ ‘When are you doing a turbo’ I guess it’s time. I need all the money I can get too UGR my lambo. It can only be done with the support of all of you. If not I’ll probably have to scrap the car because it’s getting gapped left and right.”
He also mentioned he wanted the Underground Racing Turbo kit that delivered 1,400 wheel horsepower, which sells for around $175,000. So either he still had some money, or he was willing to settle for second-best.
But seriously, can you imagine the pain of having to often hear about how your Porsche was faster than your new Lambo? What one must endure...
In return for donations, the dude promises good vibes for donors’ own projects and a ride in his stock Lambo to anyone who asked for one. So far, few people are buying his sob story: he’s only been able to raise 1,000 bucks of the $100,000 goal, despite the fact that his story has gone viral. We're not going to link to the crowdfunding page.
