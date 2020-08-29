PedalPorteur Is the Modular Rack That Turns Any Bike Into a Cargo One

Loose Tire Smashing Into House at 65 MPH Could Star in Its Own Horror Movie

No matter the safety rating on your car, bad things can – and do – happen. Like the Predator used to say, “s**t happens.” 5 photos



First, let’s set the scene: this is an idyllic, relatively quiet neighborhood. There’s a road right next to the house but only a handful cars pass along, so it doesn’t look like there’s much noise or pollution from traffic. The grass is green, the birds are chirping, the sun is shining.



Then, out of nowhere from up the road comes something. It seems to be small but it’s moving fast and, brace yourself!, it’s leaving behind a trail of smoke.



The loose tire, because that’s what this is, approaches the house at a speed of about 65 mph (104.6 kph). We don’t know who made this guesstimate, but that’s what the description of the video says and we’re going by it. It takes off one of the pillars supporting the front canopy and slams hard into the door. And rings the bell.



There’s the sound of stuff coming apart and glass breaking, and then the tire bounces back into view and comes to rest on the front lawn. It continues to smoke for some time afterwards and is still doing so as a shocked neighbor comes out to see what the ruckus is all about and is confused for not finding anything.



Back in 2011, a very strange but admittedly enjoyable movie came from Magnolia Pictures. It was called Rubber and it explored the idea of an evil tire that caused mayhem and killing. If there ever was a real-life Rubber, this smoking tire beating up an Ohio house would be it.



