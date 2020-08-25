This Home-Made Cyberquad Can Easily Top 100 MPH

When Tesla finally starts deliveries on the Cybertruck, it will be offering buyers the possibility to acquire an ATV, called the Cyberquad, with it. Until that happens, an unofficial Cyberquad exists – and it’s home-made and absolutely bonkers.
In addition to official Tesla footage, mostly from the November 2019 presentation of the Cybertruck, we’ve seen the Cyberquad before. For instance, it also made an appearance in a music video by Travis Scott and the Jackboys, because CEO Elon Musk is tight with the Kardashian / Jenner clan and Kanye West, to whom Travis Scott is also closely linked.
On the other hand, we have popular YouTuber Rich Benoit, known as Rich Rebuilds. Until the Tesla fanboys got to him, he was dealing solely in EVs (rebuilds, conversions, you name it), but he recently started working again on gas-powered cars. One project that’s been in his garage for a long time and that he didn’t abandon was the Cyberquad.
It is now complete.
The Cyberquad Tesla introduced was most likely a Yamaha Raptor ATV conversion with a Zero Motorcycle powertrain. Rich also bought himself one such quad, a 2008 Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV, and then used the battery and motor from a Zero motorcycle for the conversion. Some 300 hours later and at least a couple of battery packs, he and his team created the closest thing to the Tesla Cyberquad: a mighty powerful all-terrain vehicle that sounds “like an angry powerdrill” and delivers astounding performance.
You can see the build and the final road tests in the video below. If you’re more of a numbers
guy person, know that this home-made Cybertruck is able to deliver 0 to 60 mph (0-96.5 kph) in 4.2 seconds, or in an even more impressive 3.9 seconds with borrowed street tires. Average speed is at 70 mph (112.6 kph), while top speed sits at 102.5 mph (164.9 kph).
This Cybertruck may look a bit silly with its sharp edges and the sides flapping in the wind, but it’s a beast. It can also tow a Humvee from a standstill, up a small incline, at a steady 20 mph (32 kph), and carries a battery that offers an entire day of fun off-road.
While Rich and the team declared themselves satisfied with the result, Rich says he plans on putting in a more powerful motor and controller. He also promises more footage of the Cyberquad in upcoming videos.
