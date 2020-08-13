John Bronco Teaser Trailer Introduces the Best, Hottest Ford Pitchman Ever

2 Here’s the New Ford Bronco Doing More Tricks on Hell’s Revenge

It’s ok if all this doesn’t ring any bells. John Bronco never existed, but it sure sounds like he did from the teaser trailer for the mockumentary of the same name, released online by Imagine Media. It’s not technically part of the marketing for the 2021 Bronco that’s supposed to drop very soon, though Ford admits it worked with Imagine “in several ways to help tell this story.”



Most notably, Ford says, they offered the production company access to old files. This explains how come Walton Goggins, whom you might recognize from Justified and Django Unchained, gets to appear in original footage with the old Bronco. He is John Bronco, a combination of the Marlboro man and ‘70s-era Burt Reynolds, with an extra dose of sassiness.



John Bronco, the mockumentary, is directed by Jake Szymanski of Funny Or Die, and that alone should tell you everything you need to know about it. It’s a 36-minute short film that was part of the lineup of the now-canceled Tribeca Film Festival 2020, and it has now been rescheduled for a wide release. The coincidence between its premiere and the release of the new Bronco can’t be just that – a coincidence.



Just to be sure, John is a purely fictional character. The trailer claims he won the Baja 500 in 1966, but the event didn’t start until 1969. As for the story that Ford named its truck after him, after the Baja 500 victory, well…



That said, this looks like a hilarious movie, regardless of whether it’s happening with Ford’s direct involvement or not. Who doesn’t like cowboy types driving OG Broncos, wearing jean shorts with the pockets longer than the actual pants, and cowboy boots?



John Bronco became an international superstar after winning the Baja 500 in 1966, which is also when Ford named the Bronco in his honor. He became Ford's pitchman, but was a huge star on his own: he did everything from movies, TV and even had his own brand of cereal. Then, in 1996 John Bronco disappeared without a trace, almost as if he'd slipped off the face of the earth.