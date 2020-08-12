Here’s the New Ford Bronco Doing More Tricks on Hell’s Revenge

Tired of the new Ford Bronco yet? Even if you are, the Blue Oval will not cut you any slack, as the revived nameplate is without a doubt the most important product it made in its modern history.
We don’t have any numbers to back the claim that a lot is riding on the success of the Bronco. But just seeing the efforts Ford is going through to make the SUV family the talk of the hour – and it has been doing so for weeks now – is enough to confirm that assumption.
Targeted directly at the leader of the American off-road segment, Jeep, the Bronco is now the centerpiece of a coordinated media assault that has taken the internet by storm. Fan groups, most of them backed by Ford itself (including the one that is the most visible, Bronco Nation) are hard at work spitting out videos, details and still-secret info about the game-changing model.
And they do so faster than auto sites can respond. This past week alone, a flood of videos showing the Bronco in various configurations proving its worth on the most challenging courses in the States came our way.
Considering this is a vehicle that’s not yet in the hand of independent owners, all we have to go by when trying to determine whether Ford struck gold with this one are the images in these videos.
Edited or not, these clips surely paint the prettiest picture the Bronco can have. We’ve seen it on the Poison Spider, Golden Spike, or Golden Crack, but also on Hell’s Revenge, doing all the stuff an off-roader with a pedigree should do, and even lending a helping hand to the competition every once in a while.
The video below is the last one released by Bronco Nation a few hours ago. It is part two of Bronco’s adventure on Hell’s Revenge, the grueling 6.5-miles long course near Moab. And it shows just how capable the SUV is, including by revealing images from inside the vehicle as it’s doing its rounds.
