Russian Armored Truck Slams U.S. Military Vehicle in Syria in Tense Stand-Off

Tensions are mounting in Syria. While officials for both the United States and the Russian Federation are keeping a civil stance, there is animosity on the ground, between the respective troops.
A recent incident that took place on August 24 in northeast Syria has gone viral after footage emerged on social media. It was recorded by one of the troops on a Russian armored truck, which slammed into a U.S. vehicle seemingly without provocation.
As you can see in the video below, obtained by Military Times, an American M-ATV and MaxxPro MRAP were overtaken by several vehicles with the Russian Federation flag, identified as a Typhoon-K, a Tigr, a Tigr-M SpN, an Ural-4320, and a BTR-82A. Two Russian helicopters are also flying overhead, in very close proximity to the U.S. vehicles.
The U.S. truck that was slammed into also got sandwiched between Russian trucks.
A spokesperson for the Pentagon tells Politico that at least four U.S. troops were injured in the incident, having received medical care for mild concussions. He also notes that the only reason the incident didn’t escalate was because the U.S. troops, who were on patrol in an area where Russian troops didn’t even have a right to be, left the area.
“Unsafe and unprofessional actions like this represent a breach of de-confliction protocols, committed to by the United States and Russia in December 2019,” John Ullyot of the National Security Council says. “The Coalition and the United States do not seek escalation with any national military forces, but U.S. forces always retain the inherent right and obligation to defend themselves from hostile acts.”
The Pentagon says that officials from both sides have already discussed the incident over the phone, but offered no details as to the conclusion they might have reached.
As you may know, this isn’t the first time that tension becomes apparent between U.S. and Russian troops in Syria. In February this year, another incident saw a U.S. military truck push a Russian vehicle off the road and into a ditch, as it tried to pass the U.S. convoy.
