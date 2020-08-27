4 Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rides in Once Upon a Time Hit the Auction Block

1 Tom Cruise Launches 500 Feet in the Air on Dirtbike, Pulls Off Difficult Stunt

Tom Cruise’s Latest Stunt: Riding in a London Cab to the Movie Theater

Tom Cruise is a man who seemingly knows no fear of death and who is permanently driven by a desire to deliver believable content to moviegoers. His latest stunt is perhaps his most dangerous to date. 5 photos



Further proof that Cruise is fearless comes from his latest stunt, which won’t even be included in one of his movies. Currently in the UK shooting for Mission: Impossible 7, he took a break to show support for another big studio production, TENET from Warner Bros,



To that end, Cruise jumped into a black London cab and rode all the way to the Waterloo Imax, where he and friend / screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie watched a screening of TENET in a packed auditorium. If there is a public figure who can single-handledly save the taxi / ride-share industry and the movie industry at the same time, that would be Tom Cruise.



Below is the 34-second video shot on the occasion. All jokes aside, this is a nice gesture of support from Cruise, which also serves as excellent self-promotion. Anyone willing to use public transport, taxis or Ubers during the ongoing health crisis to head out to the movies is bound to get attention, and this is exactly what’s happening right now.



Also, LOL at Tom wondering about people on the street recognizing him with a mask. He who pulled over specifically to talk to them and had a film crew in the back of a London cab.



Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020 Cruise is the kind of actor who, despite the fact that he’s pushing 60, will not back down from doing his own stunts , whether they involve driving fast cars, riding motorcycles, jumping out of airplanes, or climbing the tallest buildings in the world. Just for good measure, we’re talking here about the first actor in the world to be actively preparing (as we speak) of shooting a movie in space.Further proof that Cruise is fearless comes from his latest stunt, which won’t even be included in one of his movies. Currently in the UK shooting for Mission: Impossible 7, he took a break to show support for another big studio production, TENET from Warner Bros, from director / writer Christopher Nolan To that end, Cruise jumped into a black London cab and rode all the way to the Waterloo Imax, where he and friend / screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie watched a screening of TENET in a packed auditorium. If there is a public figure who can single-handledly save the taxi / ride-share industrythe movie industry at the same time, that would be Tom Cruise.Below is the 34-second video shot on the occasion. All jokes aside, this is a nice gesture of support from Cruise, which also serves as excellent self-promotion. Anyone willing to use public transport, taxis or Ubers during the ongoing health crisis to head out to the movies is bound to get attention, and this is exactly what’s happening right now.Also, LOL at Tom wondering about people on the street recognizing him with a mask. He who pulled over specifically to talk to them and had a film crew in the back of a London cab.