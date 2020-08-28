Elon Musk Parody on Eminem's Stan Is Probably More Accurate Than It Should Be

Are there still people who doubt the cult-like following that Tesla and Elon Musk have built? If there are, I suggest they head over to the nearest nest of Tesla lovers (the Internet is full of them) and post something that even remotely questions any of Musk's decisions or opinions.
If that doesn't lead to an avalanche of negative and/or derogative replies, we're willing to stand corrected. But it will, so we won't have to. You don't even need to use bad language or anything: having an opinion that doesn't fall in line with Elon Musk's teachings is enough.
You know things have gone too far when there's a smartphone dating app aimed only at Tesla owners. Remember how members of certain religions or cults weren't allowed to marry people of different beliefs? Well, this sounds dangerously close to that.
The irony of the situation sure didn't escape a certain Mike Sandora, a budding YouTube comic sketch artist who came up with the perfect satire. He used Eminem's famous song "Stan" (which, incidentally, gave birth to the concept of "stanning," - obsessing over a famous person - which is often used to describe Elon Musk's hardcore fans. We love it when things come full circle) to imagine what the lyrics would sound like if the letter was addressed to the Tesla CEO instead of the hip-hop artist.
As you'd imagine, the result is pretty hilarious and contains quite a few arrows shot at Musk and Tesla. We have no idea whether Mike is a Tesla fan of the moderate kind or no fan at all, but he at least seems to appreciate electric mobility since he uses a battery-powered scooter. Plus, it would be a shame if he bought all that Tesla and SpaceX prop just for the purpose of this video.
We'll let you enjoy the clip - obviously, headphones or speakers are a must - but not before we ask you to appreciate the dry comedic genius of these two lines:
"And when you fall, I hope it's on concrete and you whine about it.
And when you think of me, I hope you're momentarily distracted by it."
If that doesn't pique your interest, you must be dead inside.
For some unknown reason, Mike only has 15 subscribers right now. That's a few hundreds of thousands fewer than he deserves, so what do you say we help him a little?
