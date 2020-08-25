More Affordable Tesla Model 3 Hatchback May Be Revealed Next Year

S 3 X Y is how Tesla likes to roll, but the Palo Alto-based automaker has two more mass-market models in the pipeline. One of them is the Roadster, a tri-motor EV with more than 620 miles of range. As for the other, the Cybertruck promises to shake up the half-ton segment in terms of performance and capability.
But wait, there’s more! Remember the electric hatchback rendering published by none other than Tesla at the beginning of 2020? Elon Musk said that “it would be super cool to actually design an original car in China for worldwide consumption.”
Fast-forward to the present day, and the Musk Man told investors and analysts that “we won’t succeed in our mission if we don’t make cars affordable.” According to Autocar, the head honcho intends to fix this condition as soon as possible.
“It would be reasonable to assume that we would make a compact vehicle of some kind,” said Musk, adding that a high-capacity battery should be featured in the options list. The Chinese EV rendering mentioned earlier doesn’t seem like wishful thinking now, doesn’t it? The British publication, however, describes the five-door newcomer as the Model 3 Hatchback although the Model 3 is a mid-size sedan.
In the case of the Model Y, an aluminum casting machine reduces the frame’s parts from 70 to only two. This industry-first process could be applied to the Model 3 Hatchback as well, bringing the production costs down as much as possible.
Autocar also throws in “Model 2” as an alternative designation for five-door newcomer, a natural progression from the Model 3. As for what rivals the Musk Man is targeting, the answer to that question is the ID.3 from Volkswagen.
Before the British government’s plug-in grant, the German hatchback starts at 27,500 pounds sterling while the Model 3 retails at 43,490 pounds sterling. By all accounts, it makes a lot of sense for Tesla to roll out a properly affordable EV.
