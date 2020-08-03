Tesla Model Y Year-To-Date Sales Surpass Chevrolet Bolt EV, Tesla Model X

Over the second quarter of 2020, Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles. Of those, 80,050 were Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers. The Palo Alto-based automaker didn’t mention individual figures for these two, but it’s more than obvious the Y is a great success in its home market.
Business publication Forbes has found out that year-to-date sales of the Model Y have surpassed the Chevrolet Bolt EV as well as the far more expensive Model X. Jose Pontes of EV Volumes believes that the crossover sells better than the Model 3 in the United States, but concrete figures weren’t offered to back up this claim. The question is, why is Chevy failing?
“Just ask BMW,” said Pontes, referring to the teeny-weeny dimensions of the i3 and the Bolt EV. On a worldwide scale, the Model 3 is the best-selling electric vehicle from January to June 2020 with 142,346 examples while the Renault Zoe and Nissan Leaf settled for 2nd and 3rd.
The Bolt, by comparison, is trailing behind on 20th with only 11,496 units while the BMW i3 didn’t even make the top 20 list of the world’s favorite plug-in vehicles. What comes as a bit of a surprise is that BMW ranked 6th with the 530e and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is 8th.
Another question that needs to be answered concerns the Zoe. Why is Renault selling so many of them on the Old Continent despite the subcompact dimensions? “The recent incentive changes in a number of European markets” is how Pontes explains this result, along with “the recent production ramp up at the Flins factory.” In France, for example, the Zoe starts at 32,000 euros minus 7,000 euros including the purchase of the Li-Ion battery.
The Model Y “Grande Autonomie” as the French call the Long Range kicks off at 63,000 euros excluding savings. Chances are that Tesla’s second crossover will gain a tighter grip on the European market in 2022 when the Standard Range is expected to arrive there.
