Model Y Riddled with Quality Issues, Tesla's Answer: "It's Within Spec"

It looks like Tesla set the bar very low for the Model Y electric crossover since every entitled issue this one customer had with the car was labeled as "within spec."
Huge, uneven panel gaps? Within spec. Misaligned taillights? Also, within spec. A stain on your rear seat? Didn't you see it in the brochure? It's well within spec. Twisted, convoluted rear windshield gasket? You guessed it, within spec. Is there a pattern starting to emerge here?
The real doozy, however, came after the owner noticed a crackling sound made by the cap on the left-side rear wheel as it turned and reported it to Tesla. The answer? I should have "within spec" copied to the clipboard and just hit CTRL+V every time I need to insert it in the text, it would definitely make my life easier.
However, the story with the wheel cap doesn't end there. As if the "within spec" answer wasn't frustrating enough, the owner claims that Tesla provided an even more infuriating solution: removing the cap altogether. That's just the most ridiculous customer service experience you will ever encounter.
So your product is faulty, and instead of helping me repair it, you're suggesting a solution that sees me removing something that not only I paid money for, but is also supposed to help increase the vehicle's range. All because you can't be troubled to see why that damned thing is crackling.
It's this type of attitude that gets people angry. I'm willing to bet a lot of buyers would be much happier if Tesla was a bit more honest. "We're really sorry about your problems, but we can't take care of them right now. We're too busy selling faulty vehicles to other customers just like you, but maybe try again in a year or so? Thank you for your purchase."
Seriously now, wouldn't that make you feel slightly better? Don't they say that the first step to forgiveness is accepting responsibility? Instead of swiping everything under the rug and insisting like a mad man that the problems aren't there despite everyone seeing them, Tesla would be better off saying "yes, we have a problem, but we're working on it. Please be patient and understanding as we're only a ten-year-old car manufacturer who is doing its best in terms of quality while also trying (and pretty much succeeding) to change the world. Thank you for your purchase."
Honesty and not treating your customers like they are morons really goes a long way.
