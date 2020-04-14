Tesla Quality Control Issues Galore, Model Y Owner Reveals Their Extent

Googling quality control returns this as the first result of many, namely “a system of maintaining standards in manufactured products by testing a sample of the output against the specification.” This Model Y, however, appears to have been ignored by QA and QC or Tesla couldn’t be bothered at all.
Kenriko is the name of the uploader of the video and the owner of this particular Model Y, and the clip starts with multiple headliner problems. Stains and fingerprints galore, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
A rubber seal is clearly not sealing properly, there are extremely visible painted scratches on the driver’s door panel and the dashboard, one of the wheels has been curbed, and the liftgate is “broken” as per the Kenriko. Paying the retail price for such a substandard vehicle isn’t exactly an inspired choice.
Navigating the complicated world of consumer rights can be confusing, but unless Tesla fixes this Model Y to the owner’s expectations, the only way forward would be to lawyer up and hope for the best. The Palo Alto-based automaker also happens to boast a 7-day/1,000-mile return policy, but using it prohibits the customer from purchasing the exact same trim for a period of 12 months.
There’s yet another problem with the return policy, namely the vehicle has to be “in new condition, without damage or abnormal wear and tear.” Given this wording, there are chances for Tesla to blame the owner for all of the issues presented in the video instead of the company’s QC and QA departments.
What’s even more worrying about the problems of this Model Y is that Tesla thinks it’s fine to deliver a $60,990 vehicle in this condition. That’s the purchase price of the Performance with or without the Performance Upgrade before any other options such as the $1,000 tow hitch or $2,000 paint.
Kenriko isn’t alone, though. Detailing company Chicago Auto Pros has found scratches, panel gaps, a saggy sun visor, and plenty more issues with a different Model Y Performance. And on that note, Model 3 owners are still complaining over “bad build quality” three years after production has started.
