Tesla Model Y Tow Hitch Finally Available, Tows 3,500 Pounds, Costs $1,000

Tesla continues to list the Standard Range’s production start in early 2021, meaning that we’ll be left with only one battery option until then. Rear-wheel-drive isn’t available either for the time being, but when it does go live, chances are that Tesla will limit availability in order to force customers to upgrade the spec. Without a trailer per se, the towing capacity is better than the curb weight of the C7 Corvette but not enough for the C8 Corvette . On the other hand, 3,500 pounds translate to small travel trailers ranging from teardrop aluminum campers to fiberglass-shelled campers. Don’t, however, expect the Tesla Model Y to feature the same driving range with a trailer in tow as the crossover’s standard ratings.Even more curiously, the owner’s manual for the Model Y reads “ not equipped for towing .” It seems like Tesla needs to update the owner’s manual now that the tow hitch has been added to the options list, but this gets us to another subject. The Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape can also tow 3,500 pounds, meaning that the Model Y is an adequate alternative to the internal combustion-engined crossovers.It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Tesla engineered the tow hitch and the Model Y to position the electric crossover as an alternative to Escape and RAV4 customers, not when both rivals are also available as hybrids and PHEVs. Speaking of which, the Escape Hybrid can’t do better than 1,500 pounds while the RAV4 Hybrid can pull a little more than the Blue Oval with a rating of 1,750 pounds.The tow hitch is available in the second sub-menu of the Model Y configurator, the one for exterior options. As you can tell from the featured photo, our build is a Performance with the Performance Upgrade and the long-awaited hitch.Tesla continues to list the Standard Range’s production start in early 2021, meaning that we’ll be left with only one battery option until then. Rear-wheel-drive isn’t available either for the time being, but when it does go live, chances are that Tesla will limit availability in order to force customers to upgrade the spec.