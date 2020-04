Speaking of what's popular on the web, you don't need too much surfing to come across performance car buying advice that talks about the (1984-1996) C4 Chevrolet Corvette's current sweet spot - while prices are reasonable, the piece of America is modern enough for a serious build, electronics and all.The customisation exercise we have here, which may just rattle some candlesticks in purist land, comes from the land of Koenigseggs. It looks like we're dealing with the winter project of Jim Björk and now that the cold season is behind us, the Swedish builder has decided to showcase the fruits of his labor, while also crediting his friends.For now, the info on the project is limited. However, the bits that meet the eye should suffice for the time being. And we seem to be dealing with one Smurf Blue mashup.This mix of cultures sees the Chevy wearing a rear wing whose middle section resembles that of the R32 Nissan GT-R, while its side decals remind us of the infamous Ferrari Testarossa air intakes.The widebody is not an excessive approach, at least not by the standards introduced via the developments mentioned in the intro, while the uber-limited ride height showcased in these pics probably makes for the "pose" setup of an air suspension.The hood is of special important here: those pop-up headlights are joined by vents reminding one of the hardware the IMSA GTO C4 racer used to sport.PS: Make sure to indulge in the swipe feature of the Instagram posts below for a trip to the eye candy bar.