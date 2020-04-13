Tesla Model Y Owner Details Easy DIY Fix For Trunk Panel Gap Adjustment

As you’re probably aware, the Model Y is far from a perfect crossover. Tesla has a history with quality control, and this particular example of the breed rolled off the assembly line in Fremont with a trunk panel gap.
Owner and YouTube vlogger MR Tesla says that he’s seen many cars on social media “with trunk panel gaps similar to mine, which is unfortunate.” The good news, however, is that the fix is an easy do-it-yourself affair.
The owner’s gripe with the Model Y was that his car’s liftgate didn’t align with the driver-side rear quarter panel. The passenger’s side didn’t exhibit any perceivable gap, and having said these, let’s get to the DIY part.
Fixing the liftback’s panel gap is as easy as tightening or loosening the rubber stoppers, four of them in the case of the Model Y. MR Tesla didn’t do a thing with the stoppers in the middle; he tightened the one on the driver’s side of the trunk as much as possible and slightly adjusted the passenger-side rubber stopper. That’s it, and it’s so simple that you don’t even need tools!
The liftgate on the Model Y in the video at the end of the article, therefore, is now flush with both of the rear quarter panels as well as the taillights and rear bumper. On that note, did you hear that Tesla now offers a tow hitch?
Better late than never, the option has been finally added to the Model Y configurator at $1,000 for a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds. That may not sound like a lot for a dual-motor electric powertrain and a vehicle of this size, but still, it’s a better rating than the Escape and RAV4 hybrids.
Tesla continues to offer the Model Y exclusively with all-wheel drive and the bigger battery in two specifications. The Long Range and Performance will be joined in the first part of 2021 by the Model Y Standard Range, which is expected to retail at approximately $39,000 with rear-wheel drive.
