More on this:

Tesla Model 3 Driver’s License Suspended for Using Touchscreen to Adjust Wipers

A final verdict in a German court of law is bound to reopen the debate on whether sizable touchscreens in vehicles make driving safer and easier for everyone involved, or they count as “distractions.” 25 photos



The latest verdict stems from an early 2019 incident, in which the driver of a



The driver argued that



The judge initially ruled that the touchscreen was an electronic device, but the driver appealed the decision. At the final hearing (which means the sentence can’t be appealed anymore), the judge at the Higher Regional Court in Karlsruhe ruled that, indeed, “the touchscreen permanently installed in the Tesla vehicle is an electronic device.”



Since the driver can’t adjust the speed of the wipers with just one click and a quick glance (there’s a multi-option menu to navigate before making the final choice), use of the touchscreen “is permitted to the motor vehicle driver only under the conditions” of German regulation, “regardless of the purpose the motor vehicle driver pursues with its operation.”



Translated from legalese: even if the driver used the Model 3 touchscreen as a control panel, he still did so illegally because of the extended time he had to look away from the road. Moreover, there’s an analog control for the wipers on the wheel, and the driver could have used it.



