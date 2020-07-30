Jamie Foxx Test-Driving a Model 3 Is the (Unofficial) Tesla Ad You Need to See

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the best-selling cars in the U.S. for the past three years, and Tesla’s profile in general has been on the rise, getting massive media exposure. But there still are people out there who have not heard how amazing Tesla cars are.
One of these people is, somehow surprisingly, actor and comedian Jamie Foxx. Last week, he posted a video documenting his first time ever at the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 Performance, one of his friend’s rides, and his reactions are so hilarious that we should all agree that carmakers should just let him drive all the cars.
You can see the video at the bottom of the page, as long as you don’t mind your comedy with a tinge of profanity.
It shows Foxx trying out the famous Tesla 0-60 acceleration and the Autopilot mode, while doing impressions of Dr. Phil and The Rock, shouting at gas-guzzlers and talking about how, being from Texas, he was raised to believe he had to drive Ford and Chevrolets in order to be macho. He also manages to make a few quips about how the Tesla he’s driving is “of color,” jokes about the amount of tech inside (which apparently allows the Tesla to communicate through brain waves), and about how Tesla is so badass it trains with The Rock.
Asked if he’s ever met the Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Foxx says he’s only seen him from a distance and remarked him because he has “a very distinctive head. You could tell he was going to be something great, because his head is built different.” Not that he’s letting that stop him from directly addressing Musk on a couple of occasions, even saying that this is his Tesla ad. “Holla at me, Elon!”
Foxx’s conclusion at the end of the test drive is that Teslas are really all that. “I felt macho. I felt in control. And at the same time, I felt sleek,” he says as he walks out of the car.
If you like your car reviews playing out like comedy, this is the video to make your day.
