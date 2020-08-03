Confused Tesla Model 3 Thinks It's a Lambo with Huge Wing and Louvered Window

Any trip outside the house - something we've come to appreciate a lot more than we should lately - will tell you the aftermarket modding business is alive and thriving. Anywhere you look, you'll see a car with various degrees of customization, ranging from the very discreet to the full out "what the hell model is that?" extravaganza.
With probably over a million of them on the streets already, Teslas couldn't have escaped the trend. Companies such as T Sportline or Unplugged Performance offer all manners of ways in which owners can customize their California-made EVs, and that's just a very small part of the plethora of options out there.
Of course, as Fleetwood Mac used to say, you can go your own way and ignore the most obvious options that everyone is going to use for that 100 percent personal look. Yes, it does come with associated risks, but so does getting up in the morning, and we still do that every day.
The thing with Teslas, in general, is that they don't project their performance in the way they look. You can buy a Model S P100D with all the Cheetas and Ravens you want, but it's still going to look like a family car. Because that's what it is: a stupidly fast five-seater with a big trunk that can pick up the kids from school and smoke a Lamborghini, both during the same outing.
The smaller Model 3, in its Performance version, isn't too different either. That's probably why this particular owner felt it was OK to install a huge wing (it seems to be wider than the car itself, so the descriptor is not hyperbolic, but completely accurate) and partial louvers on the rear window of his Model 3. If this makes your day slightly better, you have him to thank for it and Danny Meng (via Facebook) for snapping the picture.
That wing has a particular Lamborghini feel to it. Could it be that the Model 3 driver won it in a drag race after defeating a Sant'Agata-made supercar? Well, we're not entirely sure they still make this kind of bets, but we guess stranger things have happened, so while the assumption started off as a joke, it might even be true. However, it still wouldn't explain the louvers. Actually, never mind that: it's 2020, nothing could ever explain the louvers.
Of course, as Fleetwood Mac used to say, you can go your own way and ignore the most obvious options that everyone is going to use for that 100 percent personal look. Yes, it does come with associated risks, but so does getting up in the morning, and we still do that every day.
The thing with Teslas, in general, is that they don't project their performance in the way they look. You can buy a Model S P100D with all the Cheetas and Ravens you want, but it's still going to look like a family car. Because that's what it is: a stupidly fast five-seater with a big trunk that can pick up the kids from school and smoke a Lamborghini, both during the same outing.
The smaller Model 3, in its Performance version, isn't too different either. That's probably why this particular owner felt it was OK to install a huge wing (it seems to be wider than the car itself, so the descriptor is not hyperbolic, but completely accurate) and partial louvers on the rear window of his Model 3. If this makes your day slightly better, you have him to thank for it and Danny Meng (via Facebook) for snapping the picture.
That wing has a particular Lamborghini feel to it. Could it be that the Model 3 driver won it in a drag race after defeating a Sant'Agata-made supercar? Well, we're not entirely sure they still make this kind of bets, but we guess stranger things have happened, so while the assumption started off as a joke, it might even be true. However, it still wouldn't explain the louvers. Actually, never mind that: it's 2020, nothing could ever explain the louvers.