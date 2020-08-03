Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD Briefly Listed With a Starting Price of $48,000

At the moment, you can get two configurations of the Model Y in the United States – the Long Range and Performance with all-wheel drive. The third configuration won’t be the Standard Range, but something that makes more sense to Tesla and prospective buyers.
Electrek managed to catch a glimpse of it on the online configurator for the Model Y, and the newcomer will be known as the Long Range RWD. Listed for $48,000 and also available to lease, this fellow should be available to order “in a few months” as per the Musk Man.
Switching from all- to rear-wheel drive is a two-edged sword when you think about it. On the one hand, the corner-carving dynamics will take a hit. But on the upside, range is likely to be improved.
The Long Range AWD is good for up to 316 of EPA-rated miles on a full charge, and losing one of the electric motors also makes the Model Y more affordable. $48k still is a lot of money, but Tesla can charge whatever it wants because it doesn’t have any convincing rivals.
Ford may pose a bit of a problem with the Mustang Mach-E, the Hyundai Kona Electric is too small to qualify, the Jaguar I-Pace is too expensive, and the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron quattro could do better. BMW is also worthy of mentioning with the iX3, which is only available with rear-wheel drive and an 80-kWh battery.
The biggest problem traditional automakers face when it comes to Tesla is the lack of an alternative to the Model 3 Standard Range Plus that starts at $37,990 before savings. 250 miles of driving range, up to 140 miles per hour, and 5.3 seconds to 60 mph are nothing to scoff at.
Lower than that, the Model 3 Standard Range is also available to order buy only if you call Tesla. Think of it as an off-menu item, and based on the $3,000 difference compared to the Standard Range Plus version, you’re better off spending those three grand rather than cheaping out.
