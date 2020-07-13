Tesla Model Y Will Receive Track Mode for Crossover Class Supremacy on Racetrack

4 It May Take a While but You Will Get Drunk on Teslaquila, Elon Musk Promises

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2020 With the introduction of the Model 3 - and its Performance variety, to be more precise - the Californian EVs suddenly became a lot more handling-oriented than before, with the smaller and lighter sedan proving to be just as enjoyable around a track as a, say, BMW M3, for instance. And just as quick too, if not quicker.With the 3 now a confirmed success, the company has shifted its focus on the Model Y crossover, the latest car to wear the Tesla badge, and the second in the carmaker's quest to turn from a niche manufacturer to a mass-market player. So far, the situation hasn't been the most favorable toward the Y, but Tesla is surely doing its best to battle any adversities and make the crossover a success story.Since the Y is essentially a taller, chubbier, less attractive Model 3, that means the crossover invariably inherited some of its racetrack proficiency as well. Its potential was proven earlier when a slightly modified Model Y Performance (better suspension and brakes) set a new lap record in its class (and outpaced a Porsche 997 Turbo) on the 3.1-mile-long Buttonwillow Raceway in California. Not bad at all for somebody so obviously out of shape.Now, thanks to a question asked by the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (TOSV) group over on Twitter, we got an answer from Elon Musk saying that Tesla is going to add a Track Mode for the Y, probably similar to what it's already offering for its sedan sibling. Currently in its V2 iteration, the Track Mode on a Model 3 enables the tinkering of various settings, ranging from locking power distribution (for a more RWD-oriented experience) to altering the stability assistance as well as the regenerative braking.The racetrack-oriented upgrade is only available on the Model 3 Performance version, so it's easy to speculate the same recipe will be applied to the Y. There's no word when the release will take place, but since it's all a matter of paying for an over-the-air software update, it could drop at any time. So, keep your eyes peeled for Model Ys performing better than usual during the local track day.