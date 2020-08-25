Tesla Dating App Makes Sure Your Date Loves Elon as Much as You Do

Back in the day, you used to see people looking for dates specify they're not interested in potential matches that smoke. Then, it was the turn of the meat-eaters to be shunned.
These days, it seems something as innocent as driving a gas-powered car can be enough to turn a potentially successful first date into a failed last one. Well, at least that appears to be the case for some Tesla owners who don't want to share the rest of their lives with somebody who doesn't share their passion for America's first EV maker.
If that makes it sound as though some Tesla owners are beginning to act more and more like some sort of sect, you're not the only one. The moment you allow one tiny aspect like the brand of your car to dictate the way you live your life, it's obvious you have a problem.
Have you heard the old joke about vegans? Since I can't really know your answer, I'm going to assume you said "no" and share it with you: "How can you tell whether someone is vegan? Don't worry, they'll tell you within the first few seconds of your conversation." It feels as though the same goes for owning a Tesla.
For these people and these people alone, there is now a dating app available called... Tesla Dating. It is the brainchild of - you guessed it - Tesla owner Ajitpal Grewal, who realized that all people in his situation talked about was their electric car. Since that probably didn't go too well for him over the course of a few dates, he decided to narrow down the search to other Tesla owners by creating the app.
Business Insider reports that Tesla Dating is still in its early stages with only 160 people registered so far but considering there are hundreds of thousands of Teslas out there, there is definitely no other way than up for that number.
However, I personally think these people are going the wrong way about it. I'm going to continue the parallel with veganism and say that while it's nice to find someone who shares your values, it's even better to convert another person. So, if they really want to see EV adoption grow and spread the word of Elon, they should embrace a missionary role (and maybe something else too later that night, if everything goes well) and continue using the regular dating apps.
