Hear the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Tear it Up During Nurburgring Testing

BMW is the house of angry sports cars and the M3/M4 are its monarchs. Today, we got to see the all-new models undergoing testing at the Nurburgring track thanks to two detailed spy videos. 26 photos



And they're not bad choices either. While the 4 Series Coupe received lots of criticism over its giant grilles, the anger appears to have dissipated, leaving us with a low, angry base car for the M4 to underpin itself on.



As we said about a week ago, this particular test prototype should have the exact spec they will show during the upcoming launch. It's got blue paint of the satin variety, black trim and a number of performance options. In short, it's the M4 that costs the most money.



For many years, AWD was a rumored feature of the G80/G82. It's official now, and you can even see it at work on the track, correcting the prototype's trajectory in a way specific to all-paw traction. BMW probably couldn't make this car without xDrive because, as it applies the extra torque of the new engine and guarantees better launches.



While the 3.0-liter twin-turbo formula remains the same, this new inline-6 is said to have better response times and, in the case of the M4 competition, delivers up to 503 horsepower. BMW will a "normal"



