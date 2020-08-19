Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Porsche 991 Turbo S, It's No Contest

There is a reason the Tesla Model S P100D has gained such an excellent reputation as a drag race quarter-mile master: it does most of its racing in the US where it competes mostly against local muscle cars, and not turbocharged Porsche 911s.
Well, the fact it's a four-door sedan that can satisfy the road trip needs of a regular family and hit 60 miles per hour in a little over two seconds helps too, as does the fact it is still unmatched by a production car in the way it sets off the line. However, as has been proven time and time again, the Model S is not invincible.
The recently launched Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S is surely more than the electric sedan can handle. Tesla will have to wait until the Roadster comes out to stand a chance against Zuffenhausen's finest, but luckily for the EV, it's not up against Porsche's latest Turbo S during this race.
To be fair to Tesla, it's entirely clear what kind of P100D we're looking at either. We would suspect it lacks the Raven upgrade (Tesla Model 3 Performance rear axle motor replacing the old Model S front-axle motor) as well as and the Cheetah Stance, which means the red Model S we see here is older than April 2019.
That would make this an even fight, then, since the 911 (991) Porsche Turbo S couldn't have been much newer. Even so, it still packs 560 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) from its turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six, channeling the power to all of its wheels. Well, maybe not the spare one.
Hit "play" on the video below to see the action unfold, but don't expect any surprises. We feel like the Tesla should have finished with a better time, but maybe the driver just laid off once they realized there was no chance for a comeback. Still, looking at the other cars present there, we imagine the red EV had its share of wins on the day.
