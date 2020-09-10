1965 Porsche 356 SC Coupe Race Car Is a Track Regular, Looking for a New Driver

Without a doubt this 1965 Porsche 356 SC Coupe could be one of the notable presences at Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) events. Showing a body so well taken care of that you might mistake it for a museum piece, it is no stranger to the tribulations of the race track, and to some podium finishes at the end.
As the German carmaker’s first production car, the 356 will forever hold a special place in Porsche’s history books. And it is equally cherished by collectors, who often pay six-digit sums for the right to own such a motoring piece of jewelry.
Collectors often go for pristine-condition 356s, but from time to time something special pops up, and this one here is one of those examples.
Manufactured in 1965, it was converted to a race car and had its first encounter with the track in the 1980s. It then went into storage and resurfaced in 2011, when it once again picked up racing and didn’t stop until 2017. Now, it is looking for a new owner, one that would race it once more.
Fully SVRA/HSR compliant and race-ready to the teeth, the 356 all the hardware needed to successfully compete. The engine is a rebuilt 1.6-liter with new crank, rods, cams, and pistons. The 4-speed transmission is also reworked, as is the suspension, and it also features a conversion to a 12-volt system. A roll cage is also on deck for the task at hand.
Wrapped in slate grey, the car made quite the impression over the years at races held at Road America, Road Atlanta, Mid-Ohio, or Watkins Glen. It now sells for $69,500 looking for even more impressive achievements.
Given the price this type of car usually goes for, and the fact that the last investment in remaking it was around $20,000, that is something of a bargain.
The car is offered complete with documentation and paperwork (including from the original conversion to a race car) covering the period from 1983-2018.
