$330K 2018 Porsche GT2 RS Weissach Was Driven for Just 900 Miles in Two Years

Some might say car collectors are as rare as hen’s teeth, and the majority of those buying and selling cars for a living are merely investors who purchase something, wait for its price to go up, and then sell the thing for a profit. But we doubt that’s the case here.In the gallery above is a 2018 Porsche GT2 RS of a unique variety. Not only is it among the first to have been shipped to the U.S. that year, but also a car that is probably one of the rarest of its kind in the States.The base price for the model is around $293,000, but the one we have here costs a full family car more than that. Sold for $336,510 to the current owner, it packs a long list of modifications, including the coveted Weissach package.That’s meant to cut the weight of the car down by 30 kg (66 lb) by providing the GT2 with custom carbon-fiber and titanium parts. The car parts included in the package are the roof, anti-roll bars, and coupling rods on both axles (all made in carbon-fiber), and the 20- and 21-inch magnesium wheels.The Weissach alone added $18,000 to the price of the car, but it does not represent the only changes made. Wrapped in GT Silver Metallic, it comes with an extended range fuel tank, a front axle lift system, and the Chrono Package, among others.The engine is the stock one of the range, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo good for 690 hp and 750 Nm (550 lb-ft) of torque. Official acceleration figures rate the car at a 2.7 seconds sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) and a top speed of 210 mph (340 kph).The one selling this GT2 RS is not going to make a profit from this car. After spending most of the past two years in a garage alongside other collectibles (the odo shows 936 miles/1,500 km), the car sell for $319,500, which is about a budget car less than it was purchased for.