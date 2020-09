SUV

This 3D project was shared by us back in April . However, Emre has worked on numerous versions, and the latest to be shown on social media is inspired by the Syberia RS project. One of the things that makes this project special is the fact that it looks like a 1995 Porsche 911 Turbo... but isn't. The artist made the model from scratch, based loosely on the specifications of the real car. However, everything feels like it's been moved around an inch and updated with 2020 features.The 3D model was put together in Autodesk 3dsMax and rendered in Keyshot after. According to his Behance profile , the 993 is Emre's favorite car ever and he wanted to do something special for the 25th anniversary of the Turbo. That something is an-like makeover which contrasts with the small proportions and low stance of the original.The multiple renders can be divided into the ones wearing off-road 19-inch wheels and full motorsport vehicles with 24-inch ones. Some of the most legendary Porsche liveries were also added into the mix, along with various trim pieces that change.You might see a silver body kit on one car and a green GT3 RS wing on another. There's even a surf buggy version, while the ducktail spoiler and carbon brakes are almost omnipresent. The 911X also has some unique-looking accessory lights integrated into the nose and an exhaust system that seems to fit the Singer restomod style.Anybody who's ever been into Porsches will find something to like here, even though lifted 911s are controversial, especially those of the air-cooled generation.