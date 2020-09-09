Pointy 1970 Porsche 914 Is Not the Sports Car Stuttgart Made

As soon as you see one, you instantly recognize a Porsche 914. The carmaker’s gamble with Volkswagen is a love it or hate it type of deal, and even if its introduction led to no major developments for the Stuttgart-based company, it still remains one of the most iconic Porsches ever made.
These cars are still in high demand, and even if they usually go for cheap, they represent for most buyers the entry into the world of sports cars. As such, they’re usually kept close to their factory specification.
But not this one here. Coming to light as a Targa variant of the 914 from 1970, it is unique because of the way its body has been tampered with and, as the description on the website where it recently sold says, people often mistake it for a prototype.
It’s not. It’s just how the guy who originally bought it thought the 914 should look like. Riding close to the road, it no longer wears the stock body, but one gifted with a nose cone, rear wings, and a massive rear bumper made of rubber.
The Phoenix Red paint, offset by black racing stripes, the chrome trim here and there, and the hidden headlights that shine their yellow light as soon as they get out of their housings complete the look of this one-off.
The interior changed too compared to a stock 914, boasting diamond-cut bucket seats, VDO dials surrounding the center-mounted tachometer, and a vintage stereo on the dashboard.
Despite the significant changes in terms of look, the engine is stock. We’re talking about a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder, the second largest offered by Porsche in the original 914 lineup, tied to a 4-speed manual transmission.
This pointy 914 was briefly on the market, selling recently for almost $12,000. Chances are we’ll see it pop up for sale again sometime soon.
But not this one here. Coming to light as a Targa variant of the 914 from 1970, it is unique because of the way its body has been tampered with and, as the description on the website where it recently sold says, people often mistake it for a prototype.
It’s not. It’s just how the guy who originally bought it thought the 914 should look like. Riding close to the road, it no longer wears the stock body, but one gifted with a nose cone, rear wings, and a massive rear bumper made of rubber.
The Phoenix Red paint, offset by black racing stripes, the chrome trim here and there, and the hidden headlights that shine their yellow light as soon as they get out of their housings complete the look of this one-off.
The interior changed too compared to a stock 914, boasting diamond-cut bucket seats, VDO dials surrounding the center-mounted tachometer, and a vintage stereo on the dashboard.
Despite the significant changes in terms of look, the engine is stock. We’re talking about a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder, the second largest offered by Porsche in the original 914 lineup, tied to a 4-speed manual transmission.
This pointy 914 was briefly on the market, selling recently for almost $12,000. Chances are we’ll see it pop up for sale again sometime soon.